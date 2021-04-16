Google Lightning Talk: SEO Status





Google’s Lightning Talk series video, “The Current State of Web Search Engine Optimization,” provides data on how websites follow standard SEO practices.

Aleyda Solis, SEO consultant and founder of Orainti, will attend the lightning talk as a guest presenter explaining the main lessons learned from the SEO chapter of 2020 Web Almanac.

Web Armanac is a comprehensive report on the state of the Web, backed by data and trusted professionals.

Solis, along with Michael King and Jamie Indigo, wrote the SEO chapter for 2020 Web Almanac.

This is an important finding from the SEO chapter that aims to identify the key elements and configurations that play a role in website organic search engine optimization.

It is important to note that the data is collected primarily by analyzing the homepage of the website and all statistics refer to mobile pages.

Web2020 SEO Chapter Highlights Almanac Crawlability and Indexability

2020:

In 2019, it was 72%, compared to 75% of websites that had valid robots.txt. The rel = “canonical” tag was found in 53% in 2020 and 48% in 2019. Of the legitimate tags found, 45% are self-references and 8.5% point to different URLs.Content trends

2020:

The median page was 348 words, compared to 306 words on 2019.99% of pages with title tags, compared to 97% in 2019. The median title tag length is 6 words / 38 characters, up from 20 characters in 2019. 68% of pages had title tags. Meta description, increased from 64% on pages in 2019 The median length of the meta description is 19 words and 138 characters, less than 160 characters as recommended by SEO best practices. There were a total of 67 links in the median of the page, 54 of which were internal links. 10% decrease from 2019. The median page has 6 external links, 8 in 2019. 30% of pages had the rel = “nofollow attribute. Less than 0.3% of pages used the new rel =“ ugc ”or rel =“ sposnsored ”tag.

Increasing the median number of words does not necessarily indicate that the more content you have, the better. According to Solis, the most important thing is to meet your search needs with comprehensive and useful information.

The decrease in the amount of internal links on the page may suggest that the site is not improving crawl efficiency and maximizing its ability to link equity flows as it was in the previous year.

The reduced amount of external links on a page indicates that your website is more careful when linking to other sites. This is to avoid passing link equity or to prevent users from sending to other sites.

Structured data

In 2020

JSON-LD is the recommended structured data format and will appear on 30% of the pages. 39% of pages place structured data in raw HTML. 40% of pages place structured data in renderDOM, which relies on search engine JavaScript rendering capabilities. AggregateRating Structured Data (Review Star) was used on 24% of pages, despite the guidelines not to use it on the home page. VideoObject structured data usage increased by 28% and FAQ page markup usage increased by 3,000%. HowTo markup usage has increased by 623. % .QApage Markup usage increased by 192%. Data related to updating Google’s page experience

2020:

20% of pages meet Google’s Core Web Vitals threshold. 73% of pages are using HTTPS, up 10% from 2019. 43% of pages are properly configured. There is a viewport meta tag. 11% of pages do not use the viewport meta tag at all, suggesting that it may not be mobile friendly yet. 83% of pages use responsive features.

The data for the 2020 version of Web Armanac is based on an analysis of 7.5 million websites. It also includes data from Lighthouse and Chrome UX reports.

See the full video below for more information.

