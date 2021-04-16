Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion confirmed by Motorola India.Sport triple rear camera





The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion have been confirmed by Motorola India, and the two phones will be announced via Flipkart. The two Moto G-series smartphones were previously teased by the company, but now the names, along with their designs, are revealed to be the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. There are currently no release dates for the two phones in India, as the tweet states that they will be coming soon. Both phones had a triple rear camera setup and there were some leaks around the two phones suggesting some of the specs.

Motorola India tweeted that it will only expose the features of the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion on Flipkart. The image shared in the tweet shows the design of the back panel of the two phones and comes with a triple rear camera. The Motorola brand can also be found on the back. The Moto G60 is displayed in gray and the Moto G40 Fusion is displayed with a bluish finish. There are three buttons on the right side of both phones, two for volume and power, and a third probably a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Moto G60 has a centered hole punch cutout for the SELPHY shooter, but the position of the SELPHY camera on the Moto G40 Fusion is hidden in the shared photo. Both phones have a relatively thick bezel throughout.

Most recently, two phones were found on the Geekbench list, with 6GB of RAM on the Moto G60 and 4GB on the Moto G40 Fusion. As you can see on the list, both phones work on Android 11. The phone is believed to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The Moto G60 may have a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, while the Moto G40 Fusion may have a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms.





