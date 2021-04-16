Massive legal action against Facebook over data breaches





The Online Privacy Group plans to lead a large-scale proceeding against social networks by Facebook users and seek compensation for the disclosure of personal information online.

Digital Rights Ireland (DRI) has failed Facebook’s response to the recent appearance of the Internet with the biography of up to 533 million users, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, location data, and much of Ireland. Claims to be sufficient.

Antoin Ó Lachtnain, director of DRI, said:

“This will be the first major action of its kind, but I’m sure it’s not the last. There are laws to protect consumers and their personal data, and these tech giants are personal It’s time to wake up to the reality of protection. Data must be taken seriously. “

On April 3rd, user data was published online for free on the online hacking forum.

Facebook was hacked at the time, some of its information was already published online a few years ago, but was stolen by a “malicious attacker” due to a tool vulnerability prior to September 2019. Said it wasn’t done.

“Scraping is a common tactic that often relies on automated software to lift public information from the Internet and may eventually be distributed in such online forums,” the company said. Stated.

Social networks also claim that they patched the vulnerability in 2019 to prevent further data collection.

However, on Wednesday, the Data Protection Commission (DPC) launched a formal investigation into this issue to see if the case constitutes a breach of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Under the law, the highest fine for violations is 4% of global sales or € 20 million.

However, Digital Rights Ireland, which complained to DPC about the incident, believes that getting users who infringe privacy rights to pay large corporations is the best way to comply with the law.

Therefore, Facebook claims that by design it could not implement privacy to protect this user data by default, and is currently preparing to file a proceeding on behalf of the user.

It also claims that the company did not notify the affected people when the leak occurred, nor did it notify the Data Protection Commission.

The organization, which has been successful in many high-profile data protection proceedings in the past, is inviting European Facebook users who believe the data is contained in a leak to a class action proceeding.

Digital Rights Ireland said it was unclear how many people could file a proceeding, but estimates that it could be in the thousands.

Participants will be required to pay a down payment to Digital Rights Ireland, which has not yet been determined, to cover the costs of the proceedings.

If the proceedings are unsuccessful, they will lose the money, but they will not be liable for the additional costs of Digital Rights Ireland.

If that doesn’t progress, they will get their money back, and if the action is successful, they may be indemnified.

Class action proceedings are not permitted under the Irish legal system, but Article 80 of the GDPR initiates class action proceedings on behalf of an individual after a particular entity has been delegated by an individual on a particular issue. May be done.

For more information on the plan, please visit facebookbreach.eu.

