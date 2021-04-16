Australia found Google misleading users when it comes to data collection





A search for “Australia News” on the Google homepage, located on a desktop computer in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, January 22, 2021.

A federal court in Australia found Google misleading users about personal location data collected via Android mobile devices between 2017 and 2018, Australian competition regulators said Friday.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), which filed proceedings against Google in 2019, said the ruling was a “significant victory for consumers” when it comes to protecting online privacy.

Google misunderstood Android users and thought that search giants could only collect personal data if the “location history” setting was turned on, ACCC said. The court has determined that Google can collect, store, and use personally identifiable location data if Location History is turned off but the Web and Application Activity setting is turned on. did.

“This is an important win for consumers, especially those who are concerned about online privacy, because the court’s decision sends Google and others a strong message that large companies should not mislead their customers.” Said ACCC Chairman Rod Sims in a statement.

A Google spokesperson pointed out that the court dismissed many of the ACCC’s widespread allegations.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement, “I disagree with the rest of the findings and are currently considering options, including possible appeals.”

Following the ACCC legal process, the tech giant has improved user transparency and control, including automatic location history deletion and map product secret mode.

The ACCC said it was seeking declarations, fines, publishing orders and compliance orders, but did not specify the amount.

“In addition to the penalties, we’re asking Google to issue a notice to Australian consumers to better explain Google’s location data settings in the future,” Sims said. He added that he would be able to make informed choices about whether to leave his place. Google settings are enabled.

Competition regulators and tech giants have previously confronted media laws that require Google, Facebook, and others to pay for news. Australia passed the law in parliament in February.

