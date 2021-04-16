Altair Medical Secures 2.25 Million Funds for Respiratory Sensors-Med-Tech Innovation





UK-based Altair Medical has secured 2.25 million pre-Series A funding to further develop respiratory sensors and real-time surveillance platforms. The service uses AI to detect and warn of adverse events from a variety of breathing problems in the hope of preventing premature death.

The company is developing wearable sensors aimed at radically improving patient outcomes in many clinical situations. It is one of the smallest biosensors available and uses a data hub or smartphone to send data to cloud platforms. Altairs technology enables simultaneous monitoring of a large number of patients everywhere by alerting patients, their families, doctors, nurses, or emergency services that have undergone life-threatening changes.

Dr. Bruce Henderson, CEO of Altairs, said: From my job as a forensic inspector, I have witnessed numerous preventable deaths from patients with respiratory illness. This led me to form a team of experts to develop the technology. This technology is currently in clinical trials for a variety of respiratory illnesses.

We see great potential for devices in a wide range of patients. We are pleased to have secured the support of investor syndication. This will further prove the device and will be available in the UK, US and other countries in the near future.

Altairs’ original funding goals have been significantly oversubscribed and are a sign of supporters’ confidence in the potential of the technology. This confidence was further enhanced by Altair receiving a breakthrough medical device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Altairs Investor Syndicates are led by Alba Equity and include Equity Gap, Intuitive Investment Group plc (IIG), London and Scottish Investment Partners and Scottish Enterprise.

John Duncan of Alba Equity said: Together with the strong syndication of the investor group, we are pleased to support Altair with this investment. Altair is developing a technology that has already demonstrated its potential to save lives in ongoing clinical trials, and the investment could bring it to market and bring significant benefits to many patients. I can do it.

Dr. Stewart White of IIG, who attends the board of directors, added: As IIG is a fund focused on the potential life sciences business, Altair Medical is fully compliant with our investment standards.

Patented in the United States and the United Kingdom, Altair technology has a variety of unique properties that make it attractive for use in respiratory health applications and is excited to fund its development.

Altair Medical is recognized as an early stage company with high growth potential and is supported by the Scottish Enterprises High Growth Venture Team. The global market opportunity for devices is estimated at $ 8 billion, and the company is confident that its investment and support will ensure that its unique technology secures a strong market share and improves the healthcare outcomes of thousands of people around the world. doing. The funds will be used to validate the performance characteristics of the technology before applying for regulatory approval for Class 2 medical devices.

Altair Medical was advised by Ascendant Corporate Finance and DCS Legal. Investor Syndicate was advised by Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie.

