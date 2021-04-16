The tri-fold design of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab may be available early next year





With the presence of Huawei, Motorola, and now Xiaomi, it’s undeniable that Samsung has hunted down its own foldable phone market, at least for now. The launch of third-generation models of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones is imminent, but there are signs that it won’t stop there. Aside from future rollable phones, the company is known for tinkering with ideas for more foldable devices, one of which could arrive as early as the first quarter of next year. ..

The original idea behind clamshell mobile phones is a device that can be both a mobile phone and a tablet without sacrificing size or portability. The Galaxy Z Fold can actually be used as a tablet in both the 1st and 2nd generations, but it’s smaller than most traditional slate 10-12 inches. On the other hand, these tablets can’t just be folded in half to make a phone, and instead require another design.

One solution is the so-called tri-fold. It is designed with two hinges that divide the device into three parts. Even before Samsung actually launched the Galaxy Fold in 2019, it was already seen tampering with such ideas, primarily through patents. Last year, TCL was the first to show a working prototype, but Samsung may beat it with the actual launch of such a device.

Gizmochina has announced that Samsung, in collaboration with Tarekomi Yogesh, plans to launch what’s called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab in the first quarter of 2021. The exact details of this foldable tablet are still slim, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as a test ground for these features this year. Teasers may appear during the July event on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but haven’t been finalized yet.

In addition to the tri-fold system, the Galaxy Z Fold Tab is expected to support the more powerful UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) material introduced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the new hybrid S pen. It may still be premature to get excited about such devices, especially as Samsung is rumored to have been manufacturing devices for years, but it does bring excitement to the foldable device market. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos