Australian judge ruled that Google misleads Android users with data | World





File-This November 18, 2019 file photo shows the Google logo on the carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. The judge found on Friday, April 16, 2021 that Google broke Australian law by misleading users about personal location data collected via Android mobile devices.

RODMcGUIRKAP communication

Canberra, Australia (AP) Google broke Australian law by misleading users about personal location data collected via Android mobile devices, a judge found on Friday.

The federal court ruling has been a partial victory for the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (Fair Trade Watchdog, USA), which has been prosecuting Google for violating consumer law since October 2019.

Judge Thomas Thawley found that Google misleads Android mobile device users about personal location data collected between January 2017 and December 2018.

This is an important win for consumers, especially those who are concerned about online privacy, as the court’s decision sends a strong message to Google and others that large companies should not mislead their customers.

He added that he was very pleased with the results in this world’s first case.

Google is considering appealing to the full bench in federal court.

According to a Google statement, the court dismissed many of the ACCC’s widespread allegations.

Google disagreed with the rest of the findings and added that it is currently considering options, including possible appeals.

Judges say that when a user creates a new Google account during the initial setup process for their Android device, the only Google account settings that affect whether Google collects, retains, or uses personally identifiable data. I have determined that I have mistakenly told you that it is a location history setting. Location.

