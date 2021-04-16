Square Enix is ​​being considered by multiple buyers, the report says





But nothing has been said yet about who these buyers are.

According to a report from Bloomberg Japan, video game publisher Square Enix has received some interest from some potential buyers.

The report is clearly from a “problem-savvy” banker, but its legitimacy has yet to be confirmed. At the moment, the details are pretty scarce. Still, the company is undoubtedly in the spotlight of buyers. This is especially true given that the digital entertainment business accounts for 72% of total sales for the fiscal year ended March 2020.

Whether these buyers are interested in Square Enix as a whole, the company’s broad entertainment business, or just the video gaming sector due to lack of information. It’s not clear. Therefore, you shouldn’t jump to big conclusions until the details are confirmed, and you shouldn’t assume that a large acquisition deal is already at the table.

After all, such large companies often discuss intermittently with potential buyers when they consider their options, and sometimes this doesn’t really lead to anything. Take the Bloomer Team as a recent example. With some big horror titles like The Medium, Observer and Layers of Fear, Polish studio recently withdrew from the deal with the clear intention of not focusing on the next big project.

Via Square Enix

In the video game industry these days, large-scale acquisitions seem to be the norm, but technology giant Microsoft is generally leading the industry. The biggest deals that have been talked about lately include Microsoft’s large $ 16 billion acquisition of AI company Nuance Communications and a rumored partnership with Nintendo.

And, of course, last year Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda for $ 7.5 billion caused a lot of turmoil and was labeled as the most expensive deal in game history. The acquisition of Square Enix, if successful, is arguably one of the largest deals in the industry.

Source: Bloomberg Japan

