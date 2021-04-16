Beosound Emerge by Bang & Olufsen, 120W output, unique book-like design announced





Beosound Emerge is Bang & Olufsen’s latest Wi-Fi speaker, designed like a book. This compact speaker is said to blend into a book cabinet and provide a full range of ultra-wide sound. Beosound Emerge comes in two color options, includes Chromecast, and supports streaming services such as AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Beosound Emerge can also be paired with another Beosound Emerge for stereo sound.

Beosound Emerge price, stock status

The Beosound Emerge costs € 669 and is available in two color options: Black Anthracite and Gold Tone / Light Oak. Only the gold tone variations really look like a book. You can also purchase with or without the Google Assistant. Beosound Emerge is currently available in the European market and will be available worldwide starting October of this year.

Beosound Emerge specifications and functions

The Beosound Emerge features a three-speaker configuration with one 4-inch woofer, one 1.45-inch midrange driver, and one 0.6-inch tweeter. The woofer provides 60W output, the midrange driver provides 30W, and the tweeter provides an additional 30W. It features a frequency response range of 45 to 22,000 Hz and a customizable sound EQ that can be adjusted with the Bang & Olufsen app.

BeosoundEmerge uses a USB Type-C cable and offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Ethernet ports, line input / optical jacks, and Micro-USB service ports for connection. The optional Google Voice Assistant is included. According to Bang & Olufsen, Beosound Emerge provides ultra-wide-angle 180-degree sound and features Active Room Compensation to optimize speaker sound based on the room.

Speaking of design, it is made using finely cut pearl blasted aluminum, natural oak and Kvadrat textiles. It looks like a closed book with wooden boards on both sides. The speaker grill is on the front and has a physical button on the top. The BeosoundEmerge measures 255x165x67mm and weighs 1.3 kg for Gold Tone / Light Oak and 1.38 kg for the Black Anthracite model.

