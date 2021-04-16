Legendary Edition – 15 new things to know





One of the greatest game trilogy of all time is coming back soon, and BioWare and EA seem to have the respect they deserve. Based on everything we’ve seen so far, it looks like this: Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition remasters and improves already amazing original trilogy in a remarkable way (especially in the first game). We’ve elaborated on these improvements over the past few weeks, but recently many new details have been revealed prior to the announcement of the remastered trilogy. Here are some important details you need to know. about.

Weapon accuracy

Combat in Mass Effect 1 was pretty clunky when the game started, but now it feels terribly old. Mass Effect 2 and 3 were straightforward cover shooters when it came to combat, but the first game relied on traditional RPG mechanics, creating randomness and the awkwardness mentioned above. The Legendary Edition isn’t going to turn RPG combat into shooter combat, but it does make some tweaks to make it feel cleaner. The most important of these adjustments is to ensure that all ME1 weapons have their reticle blooming and the weapons swaying. This will make the weapon feel much more accurate. On the other hand, aiming down is also much more accurate, expanding perspective and approaching ADS in Mass Effects 2 and 3.

Rebalanced ability

Abilities are just as important as the traditional firepower of Mass Effect, and especially in the first game, the Legendary Edition has been rebalanced as well. According to BioWare, multiple abilities have been fine-tuned, and one notable example so far is immune capacity. In the original game, it would give you a slight defensive buff that lasts indefinitely, but now it will give you a much larger buff, but it only lasts for a short period of time.

Cover improvement

Another aspect of combat that has seen some adjustments and rebalancing is the cover mechanism. This makes sense given how important they are in Mass Effect combat. Throughout the trilogy, cover entry and exit are more responsive and reliable. BioWare didn’t specify this, but in the original game it wasn’t always as snappy as the original game, so we’d expect to see significant improvements in this area, especially with Mass Effect 1. (Or at least expect). The sequel.

Combat tweaks

Many other small but important changes have been made to make combat a more balanced experience in Mass Effect 1. This includes being able to sprint from combat, taking headshot damage to enemies where applicable, improving the balance of Medigel use, and melee attacks. Attacks with dedicated buttons like inME2and3, increased ammo drop rate in Mass Effect 2, etc. In particular, the specialization remains class-specific, but all classes can now use any weapon in the game without penalty.

More quality of life upgrades

But it’s not over yet. There are other improvements as well. Unlike the original Mass Effect 1, where ammo drops stop at a higher level in the Legendary Edition, they now drop throughout the game and can also be purchased from vendors. Inventory management has also been improved. You can now mark items as junk, so you don’t have to look at each junk item one by one, you can sell them all to vendors or turn them into omnigels at the same time. A sorting function has also been added to the inventory.

Improvement of MAKO

The awkwardness and awkwardness of Mass Effect 1 spread not only to combat, but also to Mako’s section. In fact, it was much more common in Mako’s section. The Legendary Edition version of the game aims to make improvements here as well. Improved physical characteristics, heavier, less drift and slide, less floating and better handling. Other minor changes have also been made. Fans of the original game are really grateful. Touching lava while driving a mako does not immediately serve the game on the screen, but damages your health. In the battle with the threshing machine, the following attacks are carried out. It is visually telegraphed to eliminate random and sudden deaths, improved camera control, and the shield recharges much faster. In addition, Mako has no XP penalty.

Mako Boost

Besides the improved handling, the biggest change made to Mako is the new boost feature. The Legendary Edition has a thruster on the back of the Mako that allows you to use boosts for sudden speed spikes. This is very useful not only for navigation and cliff movement, but also for combat scenarios. Meanwhile, BioWare also confirmed improved camera control in the Mako section. I hope it doesn’t get out of control when using the boost feature.

Reworked encounters and boss battles

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is, of course, not a remake, but it’s not just a remaster. Visual upgrades, art and environmental improvements, gameplay tweaks and updates all make it clear enough, but BioWare takes this opportunity to improve the design of the trilogy as needed. doing. For example, throughout the trilogy, BioWare has placed additional locations that can cover different combat encounters. Meanwhile, some Mass Effect 1 boss battles and enemies have also been weakened to make these battles fairer and less frustrating. For example, in the boss battle with Matri Arch Venice, the arena became bigger and less cramped. There are also quite a few places to cover.

SQUADMATES

Commanding squads in combat was fairly limited in Mass Effect 1. The mechanics were still there, but unlike Mass Effects 2 and 3, they couldn’t be commanded individually. However, the Legendary Edition is a more cohesive, consistent, and unified experience. As a result, remasteredMass Effect 1 allows you to command both fighters independently of each other, giving you more powerful tactical control over the situation.

XP rebalance

XP rebalancing is one of the most important tweaks BioWare has made to the toMass Effect 1in Legendary Edition. In the first playthrough, the game no longer has a level cap. Meanwhile, XP rewards have also increased. This means that by the end of the game you will be able to reach a much higher level than the original Mass Effect 1. This requires repeated playthroughs. Of course, it depends on whether you are sticking to the main story.

Galaxy preparation

Mass Effect 3’sco-op multiplayer mode is not included in the Legendary Edition package. Also, given how much influence it had on the galactic preparatory evaluation of the original game, it’s no wonder that the system has been reworked. Now, the decisions you make and the activities you make throughout the trilogy affect your galactic readiness assessment, which in turn affects the outcome you get. Playing the entire trilogy and performing all the important quests will give you a good rating. For example, if you’re only playing Mass Effect 3, you’ll need to perform almost every activity available in the game and receive the right ending. ..

Mass Effect: Genesis

With Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, BioWare clearly wants to play the entire trilogy as a single unified experience, but if you want to start with Mass Effect 2 or 3, obviously You can do that. In that case, you have the option to use Mass Effect: Genesis as well. Originally included in the PS3 Mass Effect 2 launch and the Wii U Mass Effect 3 launch, this interactive comic makes important decisions from the events of the first game (or the first two if you’re starting with Mass Effect 3). You can give it down. They will be transferred to your new save.

Updated trophies and achievements

Trophy and achievements have also been updated in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Of course, there are some new ones, but the description and names of some existing ones have also been updated. Besides, other notable changes have been made. For example, some track progress throughout a trilogy rather than a single game (such as killing a certain number of enemies). This integration of trophies and achievements also means that the individual trophies for each game that are currently redundant have been removed.

PC requirements

If you plan to play Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on your PC, you don’t need a terribly flashy rig. The minimum configuration requires 8GB RAM from either Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350 and either GTX 760, Radeon 7970, or R9 280X. On the other hand, the recommended configuration requires 16GB RAM from either an Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and either a GTX 1070, RTX 200, or Radeon Vega 56.

No switch version planned … yet

EA’s support for the Nintendo Switch has improved a bit lately, but the bar was pretty low in the first place. All in all, their support for the switch is still quite disappointing, and that disappointment continues with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. BioWare currently has no plans to bring the remastered trilogy to Nintendo’s hybrids-but they’re leaving some open for the switch in future versions. In an interview with Eurogamer, project director Mac Walters said: But in the end, I think the path was set. Let’s finish it and see where we were. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos