Interpretation of ISO Standards to Streamline Testing and Submission-Med-Tech Innovation





Kimberly Ehman of WuXi AppTec & Bob Przygoda, Adventure Biocompatibility Consulting, discusses how the ISO 10993 standard affects the biocompatibility assessment of global submissions.

The ISO 10993 standard provides guidance and requirements for the biological evaluation of medical devices, but their application and interpretation may differ between regulators and reviewers.

Currently, regulators within the European Union are accepting ISO standards without exception. The Notifying Authority (NB) reviews the submission of the CE mark by the regulator. However, the details of the submission requirements for each NB are slightly different.

The EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) arguably has a more complex interpretation of ISO 10993. Analysis of carcinogenic, mutagenic, or reproductive toxic substances, or substances with endocrine disrupting properties at concentrations greater than 0.1% by weight, justification for continued use and assessment of potential risks is required. This applies to any invasive device, even if the exposure is less than 24 hours.

MDR requires that all devices sold in the EU meet current standards. Evaluations that comply with older ISO standards require gap analysis and, if necessary, support for justification. It is not technically necessary to perform new test procedures to meet the requirements of all new standards, but EU MDR compliance requires additional evaluation to fill data gaps and meet test parameters. It may become.

NB has widely accepted the ISO 10993 standard, but the complexity of acceptance still requires attention to small differences. These NBs use ISO 10993 as their baseline, while other NBs have a more selective acceptance method.

As of February 2020, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has fully recommended the use of the ISO 10993 standard, further expanding the implementation of biocompatibility testing. Authorities require separate extraction strategies for sensitization and genotoxicity testing. An attempt to provide sufficient extractable chemicals to represent the entire device, or an attempt to provide more extractable chemicals that can be administered by standard extraction procedures.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China are not aware of all current ISO 10993 standards. When submitting under either jurisdiction, the manufacturer must take the time to understand the acceptance criteria for each part.

Due to submissions in the United States, many parts of ISO 10993 are only partially accepted. This means that manufacturers need to review the authorities’ latest guidance documents and a database of approved consensus standards. Devices containing new materials are more likely to be scrutinized than devices containing established materials and may require additional testing.

The NMPA does not universally accept the current version of the ISO standard and may prefer to comply with previous versions. It is imperative to refer to equivalent versions of Chinese and ISO standards each time you submit. Nevertheless, at the discretion of the individual reviewer, risk-based assessments are accepted from the reviewer’s perspective. In addition, regulators use alternative procedures to evaluate medical devices with the CE mark or 510 (k) clearance. Therefore, device submissions that already hold EU and US approval can streamline the review process by taking an alternative regulatory path when submitting the device to the NMPA.

Regardless of which governing body the manufacturer intends to submit, the submission should be scrutinized. Acceptance of 10993 varies by regulator and standards continue to evolve.

With each new version of the ISO 10993 series standard, manufacturers can begin to see where regulators want to promote biological assessment in the future. From a short-term perspective, it may focus on additional testing methods and evaluation procedures, but in the long run, experts aim to better understand each particular device and adjust the evaluation accordingly. I am.

The guidance outlined in ISO 10993-1 and EUMDR has increased the importance of material characterization, physical and / or chemical information, and risk assessment. Regulators add detailed chemical information to support biocompatibility testing programs, including extract and leachate (E / L) studies to identify all chemicals of potential toxicological concern. I’m looking forward to the exam.

Recent updates to ISO 10993-18 include advanced chemical characterization requirements and exposure dose estimates. First, the manufacturer must submit multiple copies during the chemical property test. Second, during research and development, toxicological data and exposure assumptions need to inform the design and execution of chemical studies. The extraction protocol is defined by the duration and type of contact, and long-term and long-term contacts are subject to the most stringent extraction procedures. Part 18 revamped the way manufacturers understand the chemical composition of their devices and set the baseline for other sections of ISO10993.

Regulatory expectations for increasingly complex chemical property assessment research designs follow these data-based toxicological risk assessments (TRAs). Experts need to navigate large datasets to prepare for changes made in the new version of ISO10993-17.

