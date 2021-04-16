Kindle devices finally have the features users have forever wanted





Amazon’s Kindle device is a great e-reader, and there isn’t much discussion about it. However, Amazon is not the most agile company when it comes to introducing new software features to the Kindle.

One simple feature in particular has been appreciated by users’ wishlists for years. That is to display the cover of the book you are currently reading on the lock screen of your device. Previously, the display would show the automatically selected wallpaper when the device was sleeping. There was a way to get the Kindle to show the cover art of the current book, but I had to jailbreak the Kindle (some people did).

Currently, according to GoodEReader, this feature is available for Kindle e-readers running the latest firmware (5.13.5). This feature has already been rolled out in India and Mexico, but Amazon has confirmed to outlets that it will be available worldwide “within a few weeks.” I tried it on a UK device and the feature was there.

I can do it!

Image: Shannon connellan / Mashable

To enable[設定]—[デバイスオプション]Go to[カバーの表示]Turn on the option.

Seeing the book you’re currently reading while your Kindle is asleep may sound like a small feature, but for no other reason, it’s like reading a real book. So it’s actually really natural.

This feature will be available on Kindle 8th Generation and later, Kindle Paperwhite 7th Generation and later, Kindle Oasis 8th Generation and later, and Kindle Voyage 7th Generation and later. One caveat is that your Kindle must be an ad-free variant to use this feature. This is because these devices show ads on the display when sleeping.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos