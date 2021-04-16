



Recent rumors suggest that Battlefield 6 may skip PS4 and Xbox One and release only on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC instead.

Rumors have come through the prominent Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who has been “leaving” news for some time in the new Battlefield. According to Henderson, his sources share nothing “concrete” about whether Battlefield 6 (which he claims is simply called “Battlefield”) will come to the PS4 and Xbox One. It wasn’t released at all on these platforms, which led me to guess the latest entry in the franchise.

The tweet also speculates that the rumors of Battlefield 6 appearing on the Xbox Game Pass on the first day are true, and that this move will be done “to increase the number of players.”

It’s worth noting that Henderson hasn’t shared the specific details that no new Battlefield will appear on PS4 and Xbox One. Instead, this rumor is based on a lack of information about game releases on the latest generation platforms. Therefore, it is worth dealing with this rumor in many skeptics. Remember the rumors of HaloInfiniteXbox One?

However, Henderson’s previous leak on Battlefield 6’s “modern” setting was corroborated by VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb. After these leaks, Henderson suspended his Twitter account earlier this year and removed much of Battlefield’s YouTube content. This has not been confirmed, but suggests that the EA may have intervened.

In other news, I haven’t heard of the specifics that #BATTLEFIELD will come to consoles of past generations. Theory-Probably shows me that this is not the case, and the biggest reason #BATTLEFIELD appears on the Xbox Game Pass on Day 1 is to increase the number of players. April 15, 2021

What we know

Battlefield 6 has confirmed the release of “Holiday 2021” (October to December) for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, and EA calls this game a “true next-generation vision.” I will.

Henderson’s comment is a bit credible, as there is no confirmation of game releases on PS4 and Xbox One and the focus is on the “next generation,” but Battlefield 6 is the first on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. May arrive. The final generation release that follows. But this may be wishful thinking.

EA claims to reveal more details in Battlefield 6 in “Spring” 2021, and may get more details and confirmation about the release of PS4 and Xbox One in the coming weeks.

