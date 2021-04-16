Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event preview





Earlier this week, Apple advertised the tagline “Spring Loaded” and sent an invitation to make fun of an online event streaming at 10 am on Tuesday, April 20th. What can you expect from this event? This is all we expect, expect, and really want to see.

Almost specific iPad Pro

The iPad Pro hasn’t got the actual update since 2018. Yes, a minor update was made in 2020, adding LiDAR, an UltraWide camera, and an A12Z processor (A12X with additional GPU cores enabled). Despite support for the Magic Keyboard and full trackpad, the actual upgrade of the iPad Pro has been significantly delayed and is most likely to be announced at this event.

First of all. The new iPad Pro probably has an A14X processor. If the past patterns of these “X” processors apply, they largely reflect the M1 of the Apple Silicon Mac. The A14 has twice the number of high-performance CPU cores and GPU cores, and is extremely fast. Other expected improvements are a camera module that reflects the iPhone 12 Pro’s camera module, 5G connectivity for cellular models, and Thunderbolt support.

Apple

However, the display can be the biggest upgrade. Apple is expected to move to mini LED backlights, at least on the larger 12.9-inch models. This adds dozens of small lighting zones to improve contrast, color and HDR. Click here for more information on mini LEDs. However, as a result, it is similar to the Pro Display XDR, but with more smaller LED backlights.

Apple Pencil (3rd generation)

As some readers have pointed out, Spring Loaded invitations were almost certainly created on the iPad using the Apple Pencil, but which Apple Pencil is the problem. The latest version of Apple Pencil was released in 2018, but only the new wireless charging method was actually added. Other than that, it’s basically the same as the first generation (still sold by Apple).

However, rumors persist that Apple is working on the new Apple Pencil. I’m not sure about that, except that it could give a new glossy finish, but Apple could launch a new model using the Spring Loaded event. We look forward to new features, improved accuracy, and improved latency to take advantage of the new iPad Pro display.

AirTags

I’ve heard rumors about Apple-manufactured object tracking devices (such as Tile), and it looks like this is finally the event to arrive. Apple has just updated Find My to support item tracking from third-party manufacturers, so the software layer is in place and interesting, and it seems perfect when Apple will finally remove the AirTags item tracker. is.

Now that every manufacturer can connect to the Find My network, I don’t know how relevant they are. Rumor has it that it costs about $ 39 per unit and supports coarse-position Bluetooth LE with wide compatibility, along with ultra-wideband for accurate position mapping using the latest iPhones. In terms of design, it is expected to be stylish and round, but you may need additional accessories to attach it to keys, backpacks, etc.

Very likely Apple TV

The updated version of Apple TV 4K is another product we’ve heard a lot lately. Such devices are very similar to the Apple TV 4K with an updated processor (the current A10X is now quite old), preferably a new remote control. An upgrade to HDMI 2.1 is also expected, allowing 120Hz output to supported TVs. Probably the same cost, but I wouldn’t object to the price cut.

Apple

AirPods

I’ve heard about major updates to entry-level AirPods for quite some time. Colloquially called “AirPods 3” (although there was no AirPods 2), it is said to have a new design that is closer to the AirPods Pro. The latest rumors say that these won’t actually be released until fall, but like all Apple rumors, you really don’t know and AirPods can (and ship) at any time.

Definitely maybe a service

There is always a decent chance for Apple to announce some things related to its service. I haven’t heard any solid rumors that a new service will be announced, but I’ve heard about updates to existing services and new content. Fitness + updates with new workouts and new instructors are already available, but at least Apple could review some of the recent changes to Apple Arcade and highlight future Apple TV + content. There is. And we can certainly get the iCloud update. Especially now that it’s part of the Apple One bundle.

Unlikely

There are several other Apple products rumored to be released this year, but they aren’t scheduled to be announced on April 20th. For example, some non-Pro iPads are scheduled to be updated, and both iPad minis and 10.5-inch iPads have been significantly redesigned. However, we usually hear rumors from parts suppliers and manufacturing partners who are about to release, and there are no such rumors about those iPads yet. Therefore, they will probably be released in the fall.

The MacBook Pro has an Apple Silicon option only on the 13-inch model, and Intel-based models will continue to be available (unlike the MacBook Air, which is currently the M1 only). Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon are likely to have a new design with a small bezel around the display and other important design and feature updates. These are expected to appear at WWDC or later this year.

Jason Cross / IDG

The iPhone SE went on sale around this time last year, but rumors say Apple will keep its current model for at least another year. That’s perfectly fine. The SE has a great processor and is well worth the $ 399 price tag.

I wish you success

It’s been about a year since I started hearing about the radical development of the new iMac. The spring event may be a great opportunity to announce it. It’s almost certain that updated iMacs with larger screens and a brand new design language will be coming soon, and the latest macOS 11.3 beta contains potential references to them. This year may be a little too early, but Apple has some Macs to launch this year. Not all updates to existing M1 Macs can be released at WWDC. In addition, you never know, as there may be clues hidden in the event invitation.

For over 20 years, I have been professionally writing about technology throughout the adult professional life. I like to understand how complex technologies work and explain them in a way that everyone can understand.

