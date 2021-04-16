Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google … Coinbase?





Looking back, it’s dangerous.

Like most bankers, it looked like a little scam with no assets behind, so I reflected on my antipathy towards Bitcoin. Then I woke up to what libertarians had been telling me: any currency is a scam. The US dollar is a scam with no assets behind it, with the exception of the US government. If you believe in the US government, you believe in the US dollar. If not, there are other things to believe, as it applies to most currencies.

This is why Venezuelan Bolivar, like Zimbabwe dollars, is a scam.

It’s all about what you believe in and who you trust.

You might say that gold is a zero-value scam and there are assets behind it, but what are those assets? The belief that it is valuable and an asset? What if you stop believing that way? What if you don’t believe in the nation-state? What if you don’t believe in banknotes or the bank you’re dealing with? What if you don’t believe it?

Don’t stop believing …

… or take red pills.

What if you believe in digital, network, and democratization of the world?

So I finally figured it out: cryptocurrencies aren’t scams, but about what people believe.

Now, Bitcoin has skyrocketed as a currency system over the past year, and like ETH and others, the world seems to believe in cryptocurrencies.

All of this has emerged on Coinbase’s direct list this week (Note: not an IPO). I heard this interview on the BBC Radio 4s Today program on Coinbase’s list.

In an interview, Coinbase President Emilie Choi mentions digitizing value, or, as I call it, creating ValueWeb. She mentions the historic moments of digitalization, such as the launch and success of Amazon and Facebook. In fact, the other day, when I saw this cover page of BusinessWeek from 2000, I laughed (remember those Millennium Baggers?):

The article, posted with a photo in July 2000, had an interesting paragraph that formed the basis of the discussion.

On June 22, Lehman Brothers debt analyst Lavisria released a bitter report on Amazon’s deteriorating credit situation, which Bezos and Wall Street followers believe Lehman’s report was incorrect. did. To the future.

In fact, Lehman Brothers made a few more mistakes in the late 2000s … just showing how people can get off the mark.

In this case, Ravi Suria missed the vision Amazon had created. Founded in 1994, it initially only sold books, but there was no real online competition. After that, in the latter half of 2000, we launched the Amazon Marketplace, and now we can sell used books, CDs, DVDs, and other products along with new products. They had to make big bets on infrastructure and services to expand their offers. This is well illustrated by this idea from one of the early developers.

I was in Amzn in 2000 when the internet bubble burst. The capital markets were depleted, burning $ 1 billion annually. Our biggest expense was the data center-> expensive Sun server. We spent a year ripping Sun and replacing it with HP / Linux, which formed the foundation of AWS. Inside story:

As a result, Amazon spent a huge investment in 2000 to reinvent the infrastructure. They have completely redesigned the system to run on Linux and HP servers instead of Sun Microsystems. It was a dangerous bet, and they weren’t too far from bankruptcy.

But it also realized that the company had a huge amount of reserve computing power after Bezos was built and survived.

Then something even more interesting happened. As retailers, we have always faced huge seasonality and traffic and revenue surged every November / December. Jeff started thinking – we have all this excess server capacity for 46 weeks / year. Would you like to lend it to another company?

This led to the creation of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which, like its founder, became the wealthiest in the world.

This was the company that created commerce using the network effect.

Network effect?

I talked about it before, but then returned to a speech by my old boss, Ken Orisa (now Sir Kenneth Orisa). I remember talking about fax machines and network effects a long time ago. Today, many digitizations are seeing network effects.

As Coinbase’s Emilie mentioned, I saw it on Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and so on. The problem is that none of these companies were obvious at the time.

Did you really believe that Ask Jeeves and Yahoo! Apple would recover from the days of John Sculleys when Google started? (Michael Dell didn’t) Did anyone expect Amazon to survive the dot-com crash? Did everyone believe that Facebook would survive the onslaught of new network services when mobile took over? (They almost died in the early 2010s)

Each of these defined the moment of digitalization of the world, captured and controlled the network effect, and used that control to expand to markets and countries as a whole. The result is the digitization of social, commercial and financial services over the network.

First, there was the construction of hardware (IBM and others). Then there was the creation of a software platform (Microsoft and others). The platform then moved into a networked world (Cisco and others). Then find one (Google et al); place the network in the hands, pockets, wallets of all users around the world (Apple et al); apps for running commercial services (Amazon, etc.), etc. To provide. Not only social (jointly with Facebook); and finances (hmm?).

The Last Bit Played by Bitcoin, Crypto, Coinbase: Next Generation Money.

I think PayPal, Stripe, Square, etc. were the places of action. Did. But the networked world demands global currencies, the global ability to exchange value, and the digitization of value in a democratized and decentralized form. As a result, like many major banks and custodians, PayPal, Stripe, Square and others all handle cryptocurrencies. That’s because customers want it, and customers mean both retail and businesses (remember Tesla put $ 1.5 billion in financial reserve into Bitcoin?). ..

all right.

Does the government allow it, and more importantly, how can it be stopped if they don’t like it?

The internet does not recognize countries or borders. However, the government is aware of the Internet threat, and perhaps the best example of a country addressing it is China. See what they are doing to strengthen networked giants, cryptocurrencies, and China’s Great Firewall.

It’s an interesting time and it’s great to observe the reimagination of life on Earth … well, at least human life on Earth.

