How to fight extreme market turmoil with technology, talent and data





As CTO, Nick leads OAG’s technology strategy and implementation, focusing on new technologies to enhance its products and services for its customers.

Getty

The Covid-19 has caused havoc in the air travel market. Seating decreased by about 50% last year, with only 1.8 billion passengers flying by 2020, compared to about 4.5 billion in 2019. This will result in an economic loss of approximately $ 370 billion to the industry.

In other words, it was a great opportunity to join a technology and data company. When I started as CTO at OAG in August 2019, I certainly didn’t anticipate what would happen. The booming and fast-growing travel and technology markets I participated in have collapsed at the core.

My responsibility as CTO was simple but important. It continually drives innovation, resilience and growth, enabling users, including many of the world’s largest airlines, airports, travel providers and technology companies, to navigate and rebound from market volatility.

Here are three key technology strategies and investments that organizations can emulate to stay resilient, innovate quickly, overcome complexity, and continue to grow.

Build a focused and empowered technical team to overcome change and turmoil

Before the pandemic occurred, we made a strategic decision to evenly distribute and integrate technicians in two locations (UK and Lithuania). This decision simplifies technology operations and provides a solid foundation for expanding technology resources as needed. A team of UK domain experts, coupled with Lithuania’s outstanding technology center, provide all the skills needed across infrastructure / cloud, software engineering, data engineering and data science to meet your business needs. Secure the position. ..

According to Conway’s Law, organizations are designing technology systems that reflect their unique communication structure. Simply put, the more complex your organization, the more complex the technology you need to manage. The more complex the technology, the higher the cost and the slower the pace of change. In the event of a pandemic-like event, the simpler your organization, the easier it will be to navigate and stay focused on your key business goals.

Double engineering excellence and data science

The aviation and travel industries are data-driven and have created major challenges during the peak of the pandemic. Airlines were forced to constantly change schedules and new travel restrictions began to work with little notice. The volatility and quantity of change has reached unprecedented heights and uncertainties.

This dynamic movement puts a lot of stress on the system and database. Many major airlines literally had to reinvent their entire operations in just a few days, manage their workloads and distribute their data around the world in order to keep the market moving.

The lesson learned from this period is that data democratization, which gives all stakeholders easy access to all data, enables business / domain professionals, engineers, and data scientists to work together seamlessly. Business professionals understand the challenges posed by highly volatile data. Data scientists can quickly establish the right patterns and models to solve data problems. Engineers can systematize the fixes for these issues. Backed by our technology platform, this collaboration really inspired our ability to navigate the volatility we witnessed during the pandemic.

Stay focused on future technological innovation

Other tips for the CTO: Don’t let short-term distractions and volatility confuse your long-term plans. We had to make major changes to our day-to-day strategy, but we continue to work on our vision and bigger goals: moving to the cloud and improving data access and analytics by deploying key technologies such as Microsoft Azure and Snowflake. ..

We have decided to move the service to Azure for additional scalability and multi-region support. This cloud investment ensures operational resilience during the most difficult times and allows staff and systems to operate remotely like a clockwork.

The Snowflake implementation was a particularly important decision as it enabled a cloud-first approach to data and supported a fully resilient, globally distributed data lake. Snowflake deployment was critical to long-term growth as it allowed data science teams to understand trends and market patterns in ways previously impossible. This is important in helping airlines and travel agencies not only overcome the current turmoil, but also make informed recovery choices to drive growth.

Crisis and innovation create opportunities

We do not underestimate the tragedy of Covid-19 or the economic impact of the entire travel ecosystem. A pandemic could significantly stall our business, but instead it acted as a facilitator to upgrade and improve our technical infrastructure and product offerings.

This experience is a moment of education for the CTO who leads teams and businesses in uncertainty. Whatever the crisis, you should always focus on your strategic goals and strive to continually improve all actions. Responding to a crisis and focusing on short-term actions risks losing momentum and allowing competitors to steal the march.

