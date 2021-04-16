1965 Coke emergency can, gum from Antarctic mission is back: Asahi Shimbun





Coca-Cola Japan (Japan) and Lotte officials expressed their surprise on April 15 when they received a time capsule from the world of snow and ice handed to Antarctica by the head of the 61st Japan Research Expedition Team.

The contents are part of the first type of Coca-Cola can sold in Japan half a century ago and Lotte Cool Mint Chewing Gum wrapped in the company’s first used package, which the team teamed up last fall. It was in the cash of the emergency food I found.

At the request of a company that learned of the discovery in the news report, he brought the unopened item back to Japan.

Yuichi Aoyama, who returned to Japan this spring, met with representatives of Coca-Cola and Lotte at the National Institute of Polar Research in Tachikawa, Tokyo, and handed over the products.

Akeno Sasaki, a member of Coca-Cola’s marketing department, is proud that our products gave the Japanese research expedition team a refreshing feeling on a very demanding mission half a century ago.

Shota Mori, a member of Lottes’ Branding Strategy Division, said the return of chewing gum, whose packaging design was inspired by Antarctica, was very appealing. I would like to analyze it to see what it is like.

This discovery occurred in September last year when four members of the expedition visited a place called Mukaiiwa, about 8 kilometers away from Syowa Station.

The rusty cans of Coca-Cola were labeled in katakana and had no tabs to open.

According to Coca-Cola, this design was used in the Coca-Cola, which was first introduced to the Japanese market in 1965. To drink it, I had to puncture the can with an opener.

The product has only been on the market for a year or two, according to company officials, adding that the particular product is not in stock at the beverage maker.

Chewing gum is offered in a package featuring the iconic penguins of Antarctica. According to Lotte, this design was used for CoolMint when it was first released in 1960.

Eizaburo Nishibori, the head of the first wintering squad, demanded that Lotte develop a special gum for Japan’s first expedition team before Lotte departed for Antarctica in 1956, the company and Japan. Records by former members of the expedition team show.

Lotte offered them a vitamin-mineral-mixed gum that could be preserved for one year and five months without deterioration, even when moving to the equator or areas where temperatures could drop to 50 degrees below freezing.

A stewed can of beef and vegetables, made in February 1965 and labeled as an emergency food for the Maritime Self-Defense Force, was found in cola and gum.

That year, the Self-Defense Forces began operating Fuji, Japan’s second icebreaker.

A former member of the 7th Expedition recalled that his team leader might have left food at a location near Mukai Rocks in January 1966.

The 1st to 10th teams of the Japanese Antarctic expedition sailed the sea ice and then landed in Antarctica using Mukai Rocks.

