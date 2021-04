A timely reminder of David Attenboroughs, the year the Earth changed

Nature is healed and we are viruses. Its social media metaphor evolved into a meme during a pandemic, noticing the impact of humanity’s global pause on the rest of the planet. But as this new documentary special shows, the cliché has a reason. Narrated by David Attenborough, film crews from around the world film locations around the world during a pandemic, while we’re collectively at home. In addition to the shortage of people, the film explores wildlife effects as various species begin to reappear in mating and feeding grounds filmed by cityscapes.

As you can imagine from the documentary related to the TV legend, it’s absolutely amazing. Slowly shoot your drone at Times Square in the sky, witness birds singing at the deserted Golden Gate Bridge, and admire the lush landscapes of the world. From a cinematic point of view, seeing these human centers stop is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that eerily reminds us of what we all experienced.

Observation of nature is also amazing. There is a dramatic arc around animals that have adapted to the loss of natural habitat by evacuating to temples and establishing relationships with visitors in exchange for food, such as the deer varieties in Nara, Japan. .. This amazing survival technique is obsolete by the blockade until some elders remember the grasslands that were once grazing. When they lead the puck, it’s hard not to gasp what’s going on in Attenborough’s commentary.

However, it is also difficult not to despair. It’s great to see animals thrive without human interaction, which allows them to communicate without the hustle and bustle of cruise ships. Sea turtles lay their eggs on sparsely populated beaches. There is a strong claim that this is certainly a problem, and if we do not adapt our way of life, this will be a short rest for endangered species.

Of course, there is hope for Attenborough’s calm tone. This is presented as an example rather than scolding, and is evidence that we can strive to share the world a little more to help the natural balance begin to recover. It’s up to us whether we tackle this challenge.

The Earth Change Year will be available on Apple TV + from April 16th

