CIEP plays an important platform in the newly launched sector for the dissemination of science and technology





Shenzhen, China-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The 19th International Expert Exchange Conference (CIEP) will be held at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in late April. As one of China’s largest annual meetings for talent exchange, CIEP will attract thousands of professional agencies, companies and organizations around the world, featuring a series of forums, exhibitions and recruitment fairs. This year, CIEP will serve as a platform in a new sector of science and technology dissemination, stimulating public enthusiasm for technology and fostering scientific talent.

The newly introduced Science Outreach and Exhibition Hall consists of three main parts: the Special Exhibition Hall, the 3rd China Science Outreach Innovation Development Summit, and the 1st China (Shenzhen) Youth Science and Technology Innovation Education Forum.

With an area of ​​approximately 7,500 square meters, 80 outstanding companies, organizations and research institutes from China and abroad will be exhibiting to showcase their efforts to educate the general public about the achievements of science and technology. Artificial intelligence, Intelligent Transport Systems, Innovation Education and Life Sciences are the four main sectors of the exhibition hall. Well-known tech companies such as China General Nuclear Power Group, UBtech Robotics, Skyworth and Chimelong Group are participating in this year’s exhibition. Experts and educators are also invited to interact with the youth of the participants, especially helping the general public learn better about the latest achievements in innovation.

The exhibition also highlights the companies and experts who participated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Through designated panels, they share knowledge of life sciences and pandemic control and prevention with people.

CIEP’s Science and Technology Dissemination & Exhibition Hall facilitates the conference to function as a major international conference focused on global talent. CIEP is responsible for developing innovative science and technology talents, apart from its current role as a platform for exchange, communication and trading.

At the 3rd China Science Outreach Innovation Development Summit, which aims to create an atmosphere of social dissemination and stimulate the creative vitality of talent, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, China General Nuclear Power Group, and other major companies A keynote speech will be given by an expert. And government authorities. Thoughtful discussions will be held on a variety of topics, including how scientists should engage in dissemination activities and how companies can provide social value through dissemination activities.

Another forum in the new sector of CIEP, the 1st China (Shenzhen) Youth Science and Technology Innovation Education Forum, sheds light on the future of science and technology education in China. Experts such as Beijing Normal University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Chinese Engineering Academy, who are leaders in this field, share their ideas under the theme, inherit the spirit of scientists of the new era, and young people. It stimulates curiosity. Science and technology.

Hall also has special implications for Shenzhen, which has emerged as a hub for China’s innovation and science and technology. About 20 schools based in Shenzhen will participate in the exhibition department and introduce the human resources development system. Principals of elementary and junior high schools in Shenzhen are also invited to the Education Forum to participate in discussions while taking advantage of the cutting-edge products presented at the exhibition.

CIEP has established a dissemination classroom in Shenzhen and is building a supportive role for China to achieve quality progress in dissemination activities. By responding to the trend of international science dissemination and technological talent development, the newly launched sector will inject more and more global talent into China and contribute to the dissemination of science. Should attract.

