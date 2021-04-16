Square Enix denies Microsoft or Sony trying to buy them [Update]





Final Fantasy

square

Update: Square Enix refuted Bloomberg’s report

Bloomberg today reported interest from multiple buyers in the acquisition of Square Enix. However, this report is not based on the announcement by Square Enix Holdings, Inc. We are not considering selling us or any part of our business, and we have not received any offer from a third party to acquire us or any part of our business. “

It seems to be quite cut and dry. It doesn’t mean they never approached, but they reveal that they don’t want to sell.

The original article is:

In the age of video game mega-consolidation, I knew that at some point this could happen. Today, according to a new report from Bloomberg Japan, there are several potential buyers interested in buying Square Enix. According to various bank sources.

That is the extent to which the report extends the idea and they do not nominate potential buyers. Of course, there are only a few companies big enough to buy a company like Square Enix, and everyone knows who comes to mind first.

It’s Microsoft and has acquired studios of all sizes. The biggest is a $ 7.5 billion deal with ZeniMax / Bethesda, which could add a huge number of IPs to its first-party roster and keep out competitors like Sony. As a result from many future games.

What do you think Square Enix’s current market capitalization is? $ 6,879 million.

It’s been rumored for a long time that Microsoft wants to buy Square Enix to easily understand how the Xbox brand can move into struggling Japan and other Asian countries, and to buy a large Japanese developer. .. It will accumulate in them an even larger list of IPs that they could potentially call themselves. Recent Square Enixs properties include:

Final Fantasy Kingdom Hearts Deus Ex Bravely Default Dragon Quest Life is Strange Tomb Raider Outrider Marvel Avengers

And some old ones like thieves and parasite Eve that obviously could bring future benefits. Indeed, it’s a well-known list.

Outrider

People can fly

However, the report states that multiple potential buyers are interested, so Sony counter-punched Microsoft on all recent acquisitions and made Square Enix a featureless large-scale purchase. You must clearly consider that you may be considering getting one. A) Microsoft will not expand its first-party roster any further and will keep it out of the long list of third-party IPs. You can also regain your own PlayStation-specific franchises, such as B) Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider.

Another potential option I could see was the giant company Activision, but now it’s virtually an annual Call of Duty release, Blizzard that actually releases almost nothing, and lots of it. King mobile game. By purchasing Square Enix, they can get more traditional gaming properties under their umbrella.

However, just because the buyer is interested does not mean that the actual sale will take place. For example, I’ve heard rumors like this about Sega for years, but nothing happened. But unlike Sega, Square Enix seems to be more directly relevant and absolutely prepared for another purchase of Bethesda size. You have to take a closer look at what happens. Or not.

We asked Square Enix for comment. I will update if there is a call back.

