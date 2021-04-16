2021 Ram 1500 Mopar ’21 Special Edition is limited to 250 units





The 2021 Ram 1500 offers many ways for buyers to customize their trucks through the Mopar Custom Shop. Lamb’s latest work is the Mopar ’21 Special Edition. This exterior package is only available for the 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn and the Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4. The Mopar 21 Special Edition is limited to 250 units (210 units in the US and 40 units in Canada), starting at $ 8,500.

“The Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 is a spinning, factory-backed rig shipped directly from a custom shop,” said Mark Bosanac, Vice President of North America for Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. The accessories are installed immediately after being manufactured by a specialist trained at the Mopar Custom Shop factory. “In the entire Ram lineup, Mopar offers over 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories,” added Bosanac.

Both the 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn and the Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4 have standard 20-inch black custom wheels, all-season tires, body-colored bumpers, fender flares, mopar bed steps and blackout grill badges. To give a few examples. The Mopar 21 Special Edition package includes several additional items such as black exhaust tips, black exterior decals and black grille surround.

In addition, fabric seats with light gray stitching and Mopar embroidery, nifty Molle bags on the seat back, black Mopar running boards, tow hooks, adjustable tie-downs and all-weather floor liners are also available. A spray-in bed liner and a one-piece body color tonneau cover are also included.

Of course, each Ram 1500 Mopar 21 Special Edition comes with a dedicated owner kit with a custom-made metal Certificate of Authenticity with a serialized vehicle serial number. The Ram 1500 Big Horn Andron Star standard is a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine that produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft torque. The engine powers all four wheels via an 8-speed torque flight automatic transmission.

As already mentioned, Ram produces only 250 1500 Mopar 21 Special Editions for the US and Canada. If you like the idea of ​​the limited edition Ram1500, the Mopar21 package is only available at select Ram retailers. Available colors are Billet Silver, Flame Red, Hydro Blue and Bright White.

