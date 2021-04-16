Why Innovation Can’t Be Abandoned Beyond COVID-Med-Tech Innovation





Bernard Ross, CEO and Founder of SkyMedical, describes where innovation was adopted during the pandemic and how to maintain momentum.

One of the few silver linings born of a pandemic is the rapid adoption of innovation in healthcare. The competition to develop a vaccine in less than a year is a classic example of what happens somewhere between 10 and 15 years under normal circumstances. Telemedicine for virtual appointments and other technologies such as virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) that provide realistic remote training to medical staff are advancing rapidly.

The healthcare industry needs this boost, and pandemics serve as a powerful driver of change. According to a recent McKinsey study, the two industries surveyed are gaining more attention to innovation: pharmaceuticals and medical devices. But why is this so important and will continue after COVID?

Scale rebalancing

Innovations in healthcare technology are critical to the future of healthcare for two basic reasons. At the economic level, pandemic costs brought a 5.1 billion deficit to the UK NHS in the first four months of the fiscal year, compared to the pre-pandemic budget. Some of the key contributors include expanding the workforce to meet healthcare needs, being absent from illness, providing additional bed capacity, and increasing prescribing costs at the start of the blockade. Technology not only helps digitally continue critical services through pandemics, but also offers the potential to make healthcare services more efficient and cost-effective.

But the true potential of medtech goes beyond its economic impact. There are major social changes that put a strain on the healthcare system worldwide. With the aging of the population, the number of people using medical services is increasing, but the number of people paying employment and taxes to support it is decreasing, as medical costs are rising rapidly. This has led to healthcare systems that are struggling to meet demand even before COVID-19.

Technology is increasingly being used to rebalance the scale, reducing financial pressure on the NHS while increasing patient outcomes.

Regulatory obstacles

Before deploying healthcare technology to the healthcare setting to make a positive difference in patient outcomes, businesses need to collect evidence that their products are very correct, safe and effective. Bringing a medical device to market requires rigorous testing, regulatory approval, clinical research, and a healthcare professional who is willing to support and endorse the product. All of this requires money, time, and commitment.

Important to the adoption of medical devices is the need to meet the regulatory requirements of various medical services around the world and the need to generate positive patient data through clinical research programs.

There is no doubt that regulation is needed. To ensure the safety of innovation, institutions such as the National Institute for Health and Care Technology (NICE) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) need to be honored. To embrace innovation beyond the pandemic, we need to balance regulation and innovation.

Regulatory response during a pandemic (two examples shared here in the United Kingdom and the United States) provides a large scope for forming dialogue on how the industry will be regulated in the future. Importantly, the industry can now point out that the FDA has granted more than 250 emergency use authorizations, including medical devices, PPEs, and ventilators, during the first six months of the pandemic. And partnerships will become an increasingly important part of that conversation.

Collaboration in innovation

To have a concrete impact on healthcare delivery, clinicians need to be able to see clinical and health economic data and product benefits. In addition, healthcare companies need to be sensitive to the process in which innovation is adopted as part of this and need to support all aspects. An overview of product adoption, from user training to information manuals and product videos.

In many cases, healthcare companies want to be considered disruptive in their field. But medtech shouldn’t be destructive. Ideally, the new technology should fit the existing workflow as seamlessly as possible, rather than delaying or interrupting the workflow. Consultant surgeons may like the new technology, but as it adds a lot of work to frontline staff, the hurdles for hiring come closer. There are clever, evidence-based, well-funded, and well-publicized innovations, but to achieve adoption, they also need to be easy to integrate.

Similarly, the burden of hiring cannot continue to rest on the shoulders of front-line staff who, in addition to full-time work, may feel isolated in difficult environments with the willingness to give up additional time. Pursue innovation for better patient outcomes.

Carry a torch

New technologies and innovations have the potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce the burden on healthcare professionals, and ultimately save on the cost of healthcare systems around the world. The pandemic was crucial for infrastructure changes that help healthcare professionals switch to care that enables innovation. We need to maintain this momentum. There are no innovation issues in the healthcare system. They have replication issues. Successful projects and changes to clinical practice have rarely been reproduced elsewhere in the system in the past. The pandemic has changed this, allowing innovation to break through at a faster pace.

