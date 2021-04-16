5 small google sheets tricks to save time with basic spreadsheets





I recently worked remotely next to my dad and realized how many small Google Sheets shortcuts that save time are commonplace. There are no these advanced formulas or pivot tables. If you use a basic org spreadsheet, it’s a simple trick to save time. Some of these are old Excel tricks. But even my Verge colleague has recently discovered some.

You can easily rearrange rows and columns by dragging from the row number

If you want to reorder the rows, you can easily place the slots where you want them in one step by first clicking on the row number to highlight the row and then clicking and dragging the row number. You can do that with.

Sort rows in Google Sheets by dragging from line number

Before learning this trick from my partner who was a former Google Docs product manager, I spend a lot of time sorting things by first inserting a blank line and then dragging the content there. It’s embarrassing to admit that I wasted. Delete the new space, and finally the old line. Don’t do this.

Type sheets.new in your browser to start a new Google Sheets

This also works for docs.new, slides.new, cal.new, etc., as Google owns the top-level domain .new. In 2019 we started to allow other websites to use the domain. That is, Spotify has playlist.new, Medium has story.new, and so on.

Double-click between column headers to quickly resize columns to fit your content

This is as easy as it sounds when you automatically resize a column to the shortest or longest entry. Just double-click between the column headers. This also works in Excel.

Double-click between column headers to resize columns in Google Sheets

Use Command + Shift + v on Mac and Ctrl + Shift + v on PC to paste something in a clear format

Get data about The Verge from various sources. This trick is useful because all of these sources have their own fonts and styles. By using Command + Shift + v instead of Command + v on Mac, or Ctrl + Shift + v instead of Ctrl + v on PC, you can use old fonts when pasting and inserting clear text. You can remove the font size.

Use Command + Shift + v to paste into Google Sheets in a clear format

You can also double-click a cell to paste a plain value before pasting, but that’s a bit annoying. To clear formats from multiple cells at once, first highlight them, then use Command + on Mac and Ctrl + on PC. There are many other keyboard shortcuts like this, which Google catalogs here.

Add multiple hyperlinks to one cell

This has long been one of the PSAs and could only hyperlink the entire cell. My colleague Jay Peters recently discovered that this is no longer the case. You can now add as many links as your mind wants. Simply click on the cell to highlight the hyperlinking word or phrase before adding the link.

Hyperlink multiple words to cells in Google Sheets

If you have any other favorite Google Sheets tricks you would like to share, please leave a comment. I also used my parents and siblings’ cats for the sample dataset, so here my cat Olivia is hitting one of her characteristic poses.

Photo of Olivia the cat taken with Pixel 4

