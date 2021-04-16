Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 data mining reveals potential DLC quests





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

Cyberpunk has just released its huge 1.2 patch, and data miners have been digging into what has been added since then. And it turned out to be more than just a fix.

Dataminer Romulus, which appears to point to a particular DLC quest, has revealed some interesting stuff from 1.2 validated by Eurogamer. These could lead to free DLC coming out earlier this year (reportedly) or laying the groundwork for larger paid DLC in the future. But what is clear is that these files have been added recently, so it’s not just about cutting the remaining content from the base game.

Among the highlights of what was found are:

All of these are under the name story-ep1 in the file. The Episode 1 file contains some plots of street stories that look like smaller, gig-like quests. One has two characters talking about a person named Wagner. Another story is the situation of hostages involving the Kurtz militia. One finds a hidden nest of net runners and has something about pool bombs.

There is one quest that has a more complete description than the other quests, including characters that need to be rescued from the scavenger. There is a new place called Newcomers Haven. It is believed to be an unfinished church that is now a refuge. The quest may take place in Pacifica assigned by Mr. Hands. In fact, most of these appear to be in Pacifica, as Mr. Hands is involved in many of them.

Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

Beyond these quests, there should be content that complements existing story arcs, dialogues or texts for the main or side quest characters, but none are mentioned. It can be anything from a new phone to a completely new mission. There are also new photo mode poses.

All of this sounds like free DLC content to me, or at least its mission-based part. If you were using The Witcher 3s free DLC, the quests there were relatively short and small, and I expected the cyberpunk free DLC to bring more gig-type side quests. Off-story assigned by Fixer Hands. I’m fine, but I don’t think this has anything to do with the larger DLC in the future. But I would like to know which main and side characters will be back.

There is no free DLC arrival date. It’s expected to happen in the first half of this year, with about 2.5 months left, but it’s hard to know for sure because cyberpunk is rescheduling. The date has not been set and the CDPR is intentionally left ambiguous. Interesting to read all the same here.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos