How to find a purpose and build a truly meaningful relationship in your life





As a leading black woman, I owe much of my success to meaningful relationships that have been created and nurtured over the years, both in my personal and professional life.

In particular, having the motivation to connect deeply with people directly has great advantages. Each person is a referral to another person, a unique skill, a new opportunity, or something you inevitably learn about yourself. It’s really the best way to achieve success.

However, it can be difficult to establish these connections today because Covid enforces distances among many of us. That’s why it’s more important than ever to keep people in your circle in stock and connect with them.

Here are my tips on how to build a truly meaningful relationship:

1. Reunite with people outside of work

Having a healthy friendship can enrich your life in so many ways. The support system encourages you to stay strong or give you a shoulder to lean on when things get difficult.

However, it takes a lot of effort to maintain friendship. In fact, research shows that as you get older, not only are you more likely to leave your existing friends, but it’s also harder to make new ones. We can be distracted by our careers and personal life events. The older we grow, the harder it is to balance balance and responsibility.

Still, it’s important to reach out, whether it’s a college friend, an old colleague, or a former roommate. Listen to how they are doing. Even with friends who are mentally strong and think they can put it together, you can further strengthen your relationship by checking in without asking.

However, select the person you want to reconnect to. I always ask myself: Do I have the energy, headspace, and time to stay connected with this person? Make a phone call or send a text message for those who want to prioritize. I also like to share interesting memes. It’s a way to keep things light and laugh.

2. Practice “Shine Theory”

Aminato Saw and Anne Friedman, co-authors of “Big Friendship: How to Get Close to Each Other,” created the “Shine Theory” that I truly believe in.

The theory is about helping someone to be their best self in the long run and investing in relying on their help in return. Decide to bring your full self into your relationships (with friends, family, colleagues, people in your professional network, etc.) and prevent anxiety and jealousy from disturbing them.

As Sow and Friedman put it, it’s a commitment to ask, “Is this better than a competitor as a collaborator?” “

The answer is yes in most cases.

Sure, this is a hassle. However, it is of great value to publicly acknowledge others when they achieve great results, such as retweets, reposts, and social media sharing of their impressive achievements.

I do this especially with my female companions. The small gesture exemplifies the sunshine theory for other women. (And let’s do the truth. It feels great to celebrate its success with other women.)

3. Build personal connections with colleagues

On weekdays it’s easy to focus on tasks and deadlines. For example, I feel I have no time to have a real conversation other than planning the agenda for next week. You might think: Why do I need it anyway when I’m always on the phone or in a meeting with this person?

Working is what connects us, but when we’re lazy or call a colleague, for example, “Hey, what about this moment? I’ve heard you’re moving to a new apartment. It should be exciting. is!”

My days are full of meetings and I’m so tired of talking about work all the time, so sometimes I just want to hear how people are doing. What are their new features? What bothers them? Is there anything I can do to help? Where are they finding joy? What kind of TV shows are they watching?

Also, check in to team members at all levels, including team managers who work closely together. They look at you from a new perspective and make you look more friendly, thoughtful and likable.

4. Find creative ways to make new connections

When I first started Google in 2014, I met some fascinating people who wanted to know more.

So I started hosting quarterly supper clubs to build relationships with them. We also invited people who didn’t work for the company but had a background rooted in news media, technology, entertainment and journalism.

At the end of each supper, I ask, “Who is here tonight, isn’t it?” Those names became a list of the people I invited to the next rally.

Of course, thanks to Covid, you can’t host a direct networking supperclub. However, there are some creative options to consider, such as hosting virtual cocktail hours on Skype or Google Hangouts.

LaToya Drake is responsible for Google’s media expression, leading efforts to create a more comprehensive media ecosystem and build often undervalued voice-raising partnerships. She is also a founding member of the Google News Initiative. In 2019, LaToya was named AdColor’s Innovator of the Year Award finalist for her work in technology and media diversity. Follow her on Twitter @ LaToya Drake.

