Nvidia RTX 3080 stock disaster warns chipmakers that it will continue until 2022





According to one of Nvidia’s parts suppliers, the Nvidia RTX 30 series inventory disaster will probably continue until 2022.

Taiwanese chip maker TSMC, which also manufactures silicones for AMD and Intel, has taken steps to increase capacity, but may not be able to meet demand until 2023, not to mention this year and 2022. I warned. You may have to wait longer to buy either the RTX3080 or any other Nvidias RTX30 series card.

According to TechRadar, TSMC CEO CC Wei told investors: We hope that by 2023 we will be able to provide more capacity to support our customers. At that time, start watching the supply chain tightness release a little.

“We have acquired land and equipment and have begun construction of new facilities. We employ thousands of employees and are expanding our capabilities at multiple sites.”

Weiss’s comment comes a few days after Nvidia warned its investors that inventories of the RTX 30 series would remain low for “most of the year.” So, if anything, TSMC shares worse news than before. By 2022, and perhaps 2023, it can still be difficult to buy the latest graphics cards from reputable retailers.

The RTX 30 series was just launched at the end of last year, but due to its time frame, chip shortages could also affect Nvidas’ next-generation GPUs. The new GeForce series usually goes on sale every two years. It would be a great shame if this inventory disaster ruined the RTX30 series over its entire shelf life.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is looking for a way to redirect some demand from the RTX 30 series. Sister site Toms Hardware reported that it is making a second attempt to introduce an Ethereum mining limiter on the GeForce RTX 3060 with the aim of making it less popular with digital currency miners and freeing the inventory of regular PC owners. .. After Nvidias’ own beta driver disabled the limiter, the first attempt was an embarrassing failure.

