A clerk heard using a slur when a NY court was trying to eradicate racism





At the end of an hour-long virtual hearing at a family court in Manhattan on Thursday, a 15-year-old client from black Holden E. Thornhills stood up to warn detention facility officials that the hearing had ended. did.

Looking back at the teenager, Thornhill insulted the telephone court clerk with some anti-black slurs and vulgar language, with the impression that she couldn’t hear her voice. He said he heard him.

Inspectors of the court system are currently investigating allegations of racist insults.

Court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed that he had heard many call him a derogatory statement and said the issue was referred to a court inspector general for prejudice and discrimination. It was.

This case occurs when the New York court system attempts to combat obvious racism within its employee class. According to a report released in October, court officials routinely use racial slurs without consequences, questioning the fundamental fairness of the state’s judicial system.

And two months ago, New York Supreme Court Judge Janet Diffiore issued a harsh warning that the state court system no longer tolerates prejudice, discrimination and harassment by judicial officials.

Mr. Chalfen mentioned Judge Diffioles’ memo on Thursday, saying he was very clear about the court’s lack of tolerance for racial prejudice. This memo reveals that any case, including allegations of discriminatory activity, requires a full disciplinary hearing.

Mr. Charfen did not identify the clerk by name. Thornhill also said he knew her well because he had been practicing the law in New York for over 25 years, but he didn’t.

I happened to like her, said black Thornhill. But I was very disappointed with her.

He believed her words were directed at his clients and had little doubt about what he heard, but at first he said he couldn’t believe it. .. The prosecutor’s facial expression showed him that he wasn’t wrong.

I was scared of her face, and it turned off my camera because I think I probably had the same look on my face, he said.

According to Thornhill, the hearing on Thursday was delayed due to technical issues, and the clerk thought it was likely that she thought she was silent. He said her remarks seemed to have been prompted in the way his client was wearing pants.

He said she seemed to think loudly and everyone heard her thoughts.

The president of the New York State Court Secretariat could not be contacted, and others in the association did not immediately return a request for comment. The call to the woman, who appears to be a clerk, did not respond and did not respond to the text message.

Mr. Chalfen did not elaborate on the details of the case, saying that the hearing records were not available because they were held in the family court. In family courts, proceedings are often kept private because of the involvement of young people.

Racist behavior among court officials has been of particular concern since the spring of 2020, when Judge Diffiore asked a team led by former Secretary of Homeland Jay C. Johnson to review racism after the killing of George Floyd. Has been done. Prejudice within the state court system.

Racism was widespread within the system, especially among court officials, as they reported. Several examples have been highlighted, including a white police officer who posted an illustration of President Barack Obama’s neck on social media, and another example of calling a black colleague one of the good monkeys. It was.

Johnsons’ report is a potential among New York court clerk who plays an administrative role within the system, takes filings, maintains calendars, and generally acts as a liaison between judges and lawyers. I didn’t deal with the problem directly.

However, it turns out that the entire system is racially prejudiced. The impression his team members received after interviewing nearly 300 court workers and observers was the impression of a second-class judicial system for people of color in New York State.

Looking back on Thursday’s case, Thornhill said he saw not only the clerk working with him for years, but later engaged in racist acts, and her remarks were heard. It ended, adding that it was echoing in his head because there was a meeting.

That shocking, he said. When you know someone for a long time, no matter what your difference is culturally, you just don’t expect to see that part of them.

