Are you dissatisfied with your MacBook battery life?10 tips for squeezing out every last minute of power





MacBook battery life can always be long.

Scar Gutirrez / CNET

Apple’s latest MacBook features its own Apple Silicon M1 processor, allowing Apple to extend the battery life of the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro much longer than we’ve seen on previous Apple laptops. It was. But if for some reason you’re having battery life issues (such as on these MacBooks), you don’t have to keep track of bulky chargers just to spend the day (although ancient laptop batteries are legal). Can be used as a battery) and needs to be replaced).

For most people, it can take a few minutes to adjust some settings to extend the laptop battery. Below are some tips on how to check the status and how to reduce the brightness of your keyboard or display. It also claims to use the Safari browser with Chrome.

How to check your MacBook battery percentage

You can see a lot of information just by clicking the battery icon on the menu bar.

Monitoring the remaining battery life does not increase battery life, but it does help you plan the amount of work you can do before it needs to be recharged. With the release of MacOS 11, Apple has removed the option to display the battery percentage in the menu bar. Instead, if you want to check the battery level, you need to click the battery icon.

Apple has also implemented a new way to charge your MacBook battery. As you can see in the screenshot above, the MacBook Pro’s battery is on hold at 91%, but you have the option to charge it on full on demand. Apple knows that my MacBook Pro is almost always connected, so my MacBook Pro is rarely charged to 100% to extend battery life.

Here you can also see which apps are causing significant battery drain.

How to check the battery status of your MacBook

Whether you’ve bought a refurbished MacBook or tried to squeeze the last ounce from an aging MacBook, it’s a good idea to check the overall condition of your battery. MacOS includes tools that let you know its potential capacity and whether it needs to be replaced.

Check the battery status of your MacBook to see when to replace it.

To view the battery status report, click the battery icon on the menu bar, then[バッテリー設定]Choose.Then on the left side of the window[バッテリー]Make sure the tab is selected and[バッテリーの状態]Click. A window will pop up showing the current status and maximum capacity. If you have any questions or want to know more about what the status means,[詳細]Click the button to open the Apple Support page specific to your MacBook processor (Intel or Apple Silicon).

If you want to know more about your MacBook battery history, you can see how many charge cycles the battery has passed.Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner, hold down the Option key on your keyboard[システム情報]Click. The system information app opens. here,[電源]Find and select a section,[健康情報]You need to look for. It shows battery status, capacity level, and number of cycles. For reference, check out Apple’s chart of expected battery cycles. The expected lifespan of most new MacBook batteries is 1,000 charge cycles. After that, Apple recommends replacing the battery.

Double-check that you are using the correct version of the app.

Do you have a new shiny M1 Mac? Find the M1 app

Apple’s M1 MacBook uses a completely different type of processor than Intel, so you need to optimize your app for efficiency. Most, if not all, apps should work on your M1 Mac regardless of whether the developer has gone through an optimization process. However, there are drawbacks to using a non-optimized app. They can consume a lot of battery.

Developers are gradually releasing updates that bring M1 compatibility to their apps. In other words, you need to make sure that the apps you use most often are up to date. If so, and you don’t see anything in the M1 compatibility release notes, it’s not a bad idea to check the app’s website to see if there’s another Mac-specific download.

For example, Google’s site lists two different versions of Chrome. One is for Intel-based Macs. The other is for Apple chips. It only takes a few minutes to double-check your app’s website to make sure you don’t have another version you need to use.

Speaking of Chrome …

For your main web browser, consider switching to Apple’s Safari browser. Chrome consumes a lot of known resources, consumes valuable memory, and thus eats up the battery life of your laptop.

Apple’s battery life estimates for MacBook are calculated using Safari as the default web browser. If you’ve never used Safari as a way to navigate the web, you’ll be amazed at the features of Safari. I personally use it as my main browser and rarely have problems, but only a few years ago it wasn’t.

A battery with a complete health report looks like this:

Dim display to save battery and optimize video streaming

Powering the display is the biggest drain on battery resources. Therefore, first of all, reduce the brightness of the display to a level that is comfortable for your eyes. The brighter the display, the shorter the battery life.[システム環境設定]>[バッテリー]You can also go to (or use the menu bar shortcuts outlined in the previous section) to slightly dim the display with battery power and set it to turn off if it remains inactive. ..

You have the option of slightly dimming the screen when using battery power, or reducing battery drain when streaming video on battery power. We also recommend that you customize the amount of time your display is displayed in the shortest possible time. That way, if you look elsewhere, your MacBook’s screen will turn off completely, saving valuable battery life.

Apple’s M1 MacBook has a very long battery life, but you can tweak it at any time.

Keep software updates up to date

Keeping your MacOS updates up-to-date will give you the best battery life possible. To check if an update is available on your MacBook[システム設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. While there[Macを自動的に最新の状態に保つ]Select the check box.[詳細設定]With the click of a button, you can automatically check for updates, download them automatically, and install them automatically.

Isn’t it useful even a little?

Kill keyboard backlight when not needed

If you are not using Bluetooth, why is Bluetooth turned on?

Backlit keyboards are great for typing in the dark, but they can also drain your battery. You can set the keyboard backlight to turn off after a period of inactivity, turn it on when you need it, and turn it off when you leave it.[システム環境設定]>[キーボード]Go to.[キーボード]On the tab[後でキーボードのバックライトをオフにする]Select the check box [X secs/min] Inactive. The range of options is 5 seconds to 5 minutes.

Also,[暗い場所でキーボードの明るさを調整する]We recommend that you select the check box next to to ensure that your custom brightness control is retained regardless of how dark or bright the area you are working in.

If you are not using Bluetooth, please turn it off

You are more likely not to carry a Bluetooth mouse or speaker with you when you leave your desk. There is no point in enabling Bluetooth as there is nothing to connect to. It is recommended to disable the radio to save battery.On the menu bar[コントロールセンター]Click the icon[Bluetooth]Click, then click the switch and slide it to the off position.

The only potential drawback of disabling Bluetooth is that Apple’s Continuity feature, which allows you to quickly and easily share information between your iPhone or iPad and Mac, doesn’t work.

Quit the application you no longer use

We recommend that you close the program when you are finished using it.This can be done by pressing the Command and Q keys at the same time, or by clicking the program name in the menu bar.[終了]You can do this by selecting an option. To see how much energy each open application is using, open the Activity Monitor and[エネルギー]Click the tab or in the menu bar[バッテリー]Click the icon.

When you’re done using the accessories, remove them

As with Bluetooth, if you are not actively using a USB-connected device (such as a flash drive), you will need to unplug it to prevent battery drain. If the power cord is not connected, charging your smartphone or tablet through the MacBook’s USB port will also drain the battery.

If you’re looking for a way to improve your Mac’s performance, we’d love to hear from you. There’s also a long list of Mac OS features that’s easy to forget, but you need to know. Be sure to start backing up your Mac before forgetting.

