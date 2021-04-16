Six key innovation areas identified by the European Agricultural Food Initiative





The new seed fund for European agrifood tech startups is the world’s largest agrifood innovation ecosystem supported by the globally invested agrifood tech venture capital fund manager PeakBridge and the European Institute for Innovation Technology (EIT). Announced by an EIT hood.

The FoodSparks fund invests in pan-European seeds and early-stage start-ups to provide access to strategic capital and support for scale-up, thereby providing the world’s most pressing in food production, supply and sustainability. We will work towards innovative solutions to some of the problems we face.

The fund provides up to 30 million investments over up to four years with the goal of investing in about 10 start-ups annually. All invested companies are based in Europe / EFTA and Israel, equipped with protective and scalable technology, in line with EIT Foods’ mission to make food systems more sustainable, healthy and reliable. I am.

In addition to capital, start-ups and entrepreneurs included in the fund will have access to advice and mentoring from the broader EIT Food community, benefiting from decades of food experience and knowledge. ..

Efforts to make the food system more sustainable, healthy and reliable

Benoit Buntinx, Director of Business Creation at EIT Food, has identified a problem that European agricultural food technology start-ups are expected to solve.

Some of the most pressing issues in the world are food production, supply and sustainability. He said the world’s population is expected to grow to an estimated 10 billion by 2050, so the production of healthy and nutritious foods needs to be significantly increased in a sustainable and accessible way. ..

Achieving this requires rapid changes to traditional markets such as the food and agricultural sectors, but increasing consumer awareness of how food is produced accelerates demand for supply chain transparency. There is likely to be. The FoodSparks Fund will invest in companies that offer influential solutions to these challenges to make their food systems more sustainable, healthy and reliable.

What are the new areas of innovation that excite EIT Food most and why?

He explained that EIT Food has identified six key areas in which it is possible to develop solutions for improving environmental and health outcomes. Circular food system; Digital traceability; Sustainable agriculture; Sustainable aquaculture; Target nutrition.

Global demand for protein is increasing, and as a result, there is increasing pressure on traditional animal sources, Buntinx said. Therefore, there is an urgent need for new and sustainable alternative proteins that are nutritious, safe and meet consumer expectations.

EIT Food aims to create a sustainable and promising food sector. It is one of eight innovation communities founded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), an independent EU institution founded in 2008 to promote innovation and entrepreneurship throughout Europe.

One of the notable EIT Food graduates is Redefine Meat. It uses plant-based ingredients, proprietary meat modeling, and an industrial-scale 3D food printer to produce animal-free meat, raising a total of $ 35 million in venture capital funding to date.

Circulating food systems are another area where innovative solutions are used to address key challenges such as food waste, Buntinx said. Feltwood, an emerging company we supported through the Pandemic with our EIT Foods COVID-19 Bridge Fund, is one example. Feltwood manufactures low-cost, biodegradable, moldable, recyclable and compostable alternatives to plastic materials and products developed from 100% plant waste.

We also saw real innovation in the area of ​​traceability. Another EIT Food Rising Food Star, Swiss DeCode, moves the food chain by enabling farmers, food manufacturers and other agents in the food value chain to quickly detect soil, flora and fauna diseases, food pollution and inferior goods. We support the certification of food products.

FoodSparks, led by managing partner Yoni Glickman, works closely with investors (Ordway Selections, CPT Capital, Givaudan, Puratos, GullspngRe: food, etc.) to help portfolio companies benefit from a wide range of potential co-investments. To be able to. Subsequent investment opportunities such as access to deal flows, due diligence and business development.

Andy Zynga, CEO of EIT Food, said: Financing the next generation of agrifood innovation is one of the most important steps we can take to secure a sustainable future for our global food system. Therefore, we are very pleased to announce the launch of the Food Sparks Fund. Working with PeakBridge and its venture capital resources, entrepreneurs and start-ups across Europe will realize their ambitions whether they find the next big meat alternative or reduce food waste. , Can provide an opportunity to expand your ideas.

