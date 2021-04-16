This Week’s Deals: $ 20 Off on Google’s Nest Audio and More





This week we had a lot of deals on new gadgets, such as Amazon’s spinning Echo Show 10 and Google’s Nest Hub. The former hit a record low, while the latter remains 20% off at various retail stores. AirPods Pro is now over $ 50 off, and Amazon Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $ 20. This is the best tech deal available from this week to today.

Google Nest Audio

Engadget

Nest Audio smart speakers are still $ 20 off across the web for $ 80. Already packed with a lot of value on a regular $ 100 price tag, it’s even better to buy at this sale price. With its minimalist design, reliable sound quality, and effective use of the Google Assistant, we scored 87 points.

Buy Nest Audio on Best Buy-$ 80 Buy Nest Audio on Walmart-$ 80 Buy Nest Audio on B & H Photo-$ 80 Buy Nest Audio on Google-$ 80

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

Apple’s AirPods Pro has dropped to $ 197 on Amazon, more than $ 50 below its regular price. Not the lowest ever, but this is the best price we’ve seen for a while. With solid ANC, comfortable design and hands-free Siri support, we scored 87 points.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon-$ 197

MacBook Air M1

Engadget

With the new M1 chipset and 512GB of storage, the latest MacBook Air is $ 100 off on Amazon for $ 1,149. If you always need more storage than the base model allows, this is a great opportunity to save some money when upgrading your laptop. The MacBook Air M1 scored 94 points for its incredible fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, excellent battery life, and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 (512GB) on Amazon-$ 1,149

Echo show 10

Engadget

The new Echo Show 10 continues to sell for $ 200, $ 50 off regular price. Amazon’s latest smart display scored 83 points due to its excellent audio quality, a camera that can also be used as a home surveillance lens, and a convenient pan-and-zoom feature during video calls.

Buy Echo Show 10 on Amazon-$ 200

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $ 20. This is $ 10 off the regular price. The most affordable TV Stick Lite in Amazon’s streaming dongle runs on a quad-core processor with 8 GB of storage and supports FHD video with HDR. It also comes with a simplified version of the Alexa voice remote, so you can use voice commands to control the stick.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite on Amazon-$ 20

DJI Osmo Pocket

DJI

BuyDig still has a DJI Osmo Pocket for $ 199, which is $ 170 off the regular price. This is a small gimbal-mounted camera that uses 3-axis stabilization and a 1 / 2.3 inch sensor to shoot smooth video up to 4K. It also has a built-in dual microphone and supports up to 256GB microSD cards.

Buy Osmo Pocket with BuyDig-$ 199

Omaze PC Sweepstakes

Omaze

Omaze is currently in a sweepstakes and can earn $ 20,000 to build your dream PC. There is no admission fee, but if you pay an additional admission fee, the donated funds will benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation to children in the hospital. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries.

Prices and availability are subject to change. No donations or payments are required to participate in or win this sweepstakes. See the official rules of Omaze.

Enter to win in Omaze

New Technology Deals Shark Ion RV761 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

One of our favorite budget robot vacuums, the Shark Ion RV761, is priced at Best Buy for $ 200. This is $ 50 off the regular price and is well worth the Roboback. It features an easy-to-use mobile app that allows you to clean hard, carpeted floors, start and stop devices, and schedule cleaning.

Buy Shark Ion RV761 Best Buy-$ 200

Clean base Shark IQ robot vacuum cleaner

One of the clean-based Shark high-end robot vacuums drops to $ 419 at Wellbots when you use the code ROBOENGADGET at checkout. This model not only automatically empties dust based on every cleaning, but also intelligent home mapping, self-cleaning brush rolls to help trap pet hair, and voice from Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. There is control.

Buy Shark IQRV1001AE at Wellbots-$ 419

Master & Dynamic Sale

Use code BFF25 at checkout to get a 25% discount on most Master & Dynamic products on sale for company friends and family. The new MW08 is excluded from this sale, but you can also get other rugged headphones and earphones such as the MW07 Plus and MW65.

Shopmaster and dynamic sale

