Starbucks Opens Innovation Lab on Arizona State University Campus





Dive Brief: According to a press release, Starbucks and Arizona State University will open a new research and innovation facility called the ASU-Starbucks Center for the Future of the People and the Planet in December 2021 on the ASU campus in Tempe, Arizona. .. The lab will continue to leverage ASU’s applied research and on-campus test stores to “rethink the customer experience both in-store and through more personalized digital relationships.” Open source Starbucks’ Greener Stores program and explore alternative menu items, including plant-based products. Starbucks has tested ideas to support sustainability in individual stores and markets, such as Seattle locations with 100% plant-based menus and Canada’s energy-efficient modular stores. The company will be able to extend the new concept more quickly and further. The company’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become “resource proactive.”

Dive Insight:

Creating an innovation lab on the ASU campus is not only a long-term relationship with the university, but also because there are nine authorized Starbucks stores on four ASU campuses in the Phoenix area to test and evaluate strategies. It makes a lot of sense for Starbucks. From the center’s research.

In particular, this is not the first such lab on the Starbucks system. The company opened a Trier Center at its Seattle headquarters in November 2018. This center will be used to create and test new products, processes and store designs. Within six months of operation, more than 130 projects were developed and tested at the Trier Center and dozens of projects were implemented in stores.

The Starbucks-ASU partnership dates back to 2014 with the development of the Starbucks College Achievement Plan. According to a press release, it has since expanded to include the road to admission, the Starbucks Global Academy and its Sustainability Fellowship Program.

By setting up an innovation center on the university campus, Starbucks will have access to ground floor research and generation Z interest insights before bringing new products and processes to market. Scientists will be stationed at Starbucks’ Center for the Future of People and the Earth. Researchers and support staff, including experts on coffee chains and ASU subjects.

Other major QSRs use the same strategy: Wendy’s opened the Technology Innovation Center on the Ohio State University campus in 2015, and Chick-fil-Ai opened the Innovation Center on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in 2018.

Innovation centers have also become a popular asset in restaurant spaces due to the increasing need for agility to operate in an increasingly fast-paced digital environment. For example, Domino opened the Innovation Garage in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2019, and McDonald’s recently founded McDonald’s in Silicon Valley. Yum Brands plans to open a new innovation lab in Plano, Texas later this year.

