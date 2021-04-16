Nier Replicant Video Shows Substantial Combat Improvements





NieR Replicant will release for PS4, Xbox One and PC next week, and Square Enix and Sony have released a new video showing the game’s upgraded combat and signature bosses.

In case you’re wary of spoilers, videos from within the first few hours of Nier Replicant show how combat has evolved since the original version released in 2010. Combat from NieR: Automata. There is also a counter system that allows you to hit powerfully after completely catching an enemy attack.

As with automata, you can combine heavy and light attacks. If you remember the pod character’s ranged attacks in the game, Grimoire Weiss’s abilities feel like you’re at home. If you want to stay close to your goal, he also has some other tricks on his sleeve.

It’s story-focused, so it appeals to people who don’t normally play games. NierReplicant also includes an automatic battle feature that allows you to zipper your encounters. As Square Enix points out, it “replays” the game as the entire story unfolds, which is also useful for faster subsequent executions.

As you can see in the video above, you need to use various abilities to defeat the dangerous bosses in the game. This includes parrying at the right time, confusing melee and magical attacks with Grimoire Weiss, and providing a final blow when the enemy faints. It’s backed by an improved soundtrack that sets the stage for all battles, and even dialogue has been re-recorded for an enhanced remaster.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 .. will be released on April 23rd. Digital mini soundtracks are available to those who pre-order the game, and all PS4 versions include dynamic themes and avatar sets.

