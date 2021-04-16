Firefox, Edge, Safari, and other browsers don’t use Google’s new FLoC advertising technology





Google does it alone with the advertising technology proposed to replace third-party cookies. All major browsers that use the open source Chromium project have refused to use it, and it’s unclear what that means for the future of advertising on the web.

A few weeks ago, Google announced that it had begun testing a new advertising technology within Google Chrome called the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). Use an algorithm to check your browser history and place you in a group of people with similar browsing history so that advertisers can target you. It’s more private than cookies, but it’s complex and can affect your privacy if not implemented correctly.

Since Google Chrome is built on an open source project, FLoC was implemented as part of a project that can be included in other browsers. I don’t know of Chromium-based browsers outside of Google itself that implements it, and I am very familiar with many browsers that reject it.

It’s important to note that the method of building FLoC puts a great deal of responsibility on the browser maker, so you can rest assured that no one else is implementing FLoC right away. If not implemented correctly, FLoC can leak sensitive information. Its complex technology seems to keep you semi-anonymous, but it has enough details to hide dozens of demons.

Browser vendors other than Chrome are not participating in FLoC

Anyway, Brave here: The worst aspect of FLoC is that it seriously undermines the privacy of your users, pretending to be privacy-conscious. And here the Vivaldi: FLoC API is not supported and will be disabled no matter how it is implemented. It doesn’t protect your privacy, and unknowingly transferring your privacy for Google’s financial gain is certainly not beneficial to your users.

We’re also asking Opera for comment, and the company’s statement is:

As you may know, Opera has a long history of introducing privacy features that help users. It was the first major browser to introduce built-in ad blocking, browser VPN and other privacy-centric features. The current importance is the termination of third-party cookies. This reduces the amount of cross-website tracking on the web. We and other browsers are discussing new, better privacy-preserving advertising alternatives to cookies, including FloC, but there are currently no plans to enable such features in the Opera browser in their current format. .. But generally speaking, I think it’s too early to say in what direction the market will move and what major browsers will do.

DuckDuckGo is not a browser, but a browser extension has already been created to block it. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which is very opposed to FLoC, has also created a website that tells you if you’re one of the few Chrome users included in Google’s initial testing.

But perhaps the most important Chromium-based browser that isn’t made by Google is Microsoft Edge. This is a big test of FLoC technology proposed by Google. If Microsoft doesn’t support it, it means that Chrome actually does it alone with this technology.

In the grand tradition of Congressional technical hearings, I asked Microsoft a yes or no question: is it going to implement FLoC on the edge? And in the same grand tradition, Microsoft replied:

We believe in a future in which the web can provide people with privacy, transparency and control while supporting a responsible business model for creating a vibrant, open and diverse ecosystem. Like Google, we support solutions that give users explicit consent and don’t circumvent consumer choice. That’s also why it doesn’t support solutions that take advantage of unauthorized user ID signals, such as fingerprints. The industry is on its way, with browser-based proposals that do not require individual user IDs and ID-based proposals based on consent and first-party relationships. We will continue to explore these approaches with the community. For example, I’m happy to introduce one possible approach, as recently mentioned in PARAKEET’s proposal. This proposal is not a final iteration, but an evolving document.

It’s a lot to unpack, but it sounds very no to me. However, it is not in some important context. But before we dive deeper, let’s talk about browsers other than Chromium. One of the key parts of all this is that Google’s FLoC technology is still being proposed. Google wants it to be a fundamental part of the web, not just a new feature in the browser.

This is a statement made by a Mozilla spokesperson to us about Firefox’s plans.

We are currently evaluating many of our privacy-protecting advertising suggestions, including those offered by Google, but we have no plans to implement them at this time.

We do not accept the assumption that the industry needs billions of data points about people to serve relevant ads and they are collected and shared without understanding. That’s why we’re implementing Enhanced Tracking Protection by default to block over 10 billion trackers a day and continue to innovate new ways to protect people who use Firefox.

Advertising and privacy can coexist. Also, the advertising industry can operate differently than it did in the last few years. We look forward to playing a role in finding solutions to build a better web.

For Apples Safari, it’s not hard to guess what the answer will be at this point, so I admit I didn’t ask for comment. After all, Apple deserves some praise for changing everyone’s default view of privacy. However, the story here is actually much more interesting than the first guess. John Wilander is Apple’s WebKit engineer working on the Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature that enhances Safari’s privacy. He was asked on Twitter if Safari would implement FLoC, and his answer is:

There are no plans to implement it and there is a tracking prevention policy. That’s all for now. Serious criteria proposals are worth considering and we thank Brave for sharing them.

John Willander (@johnwilander) April 12, 2021

Wilanders replies to Jive with a Microsoft statement that the industry is on the road to balancing new advertising technology and privacy. But that’s what really matters. Web standards people take their work seriously and take the web standards process of creating open webs seriously.

I often downplay the process as slow, controversial, and frustrating. That’s everything. But it is also the last line of defense against the complete and complete destruction of the web to pages that are only compatible with certain web browsers. It’s not the web.

So what you expect to be a hard no from Apple (and will almost certainly be a hard no in the end) will instead be a commitment to web standards processes and take Google’s suggestion seriously. Same as Microsoft.

This is all because all major browsers already have or will soon block third-party cookies. This is the default way to identify and track users across the web. Also, all major browsers promise to prevent third-party advertisers from identifying individuals. Even Google’s own advertising team says the same.

The future of the web is at stake

The end of these cookies is called the Cookie pocalypse and is its apocalyptic. This is because no one really knows what the advertiser will do after these tracking methods are implemented. As a result, major browser vendors are now proposing a variety of new solutions.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft all have ideas about how advertising on the web works. We’ve talked a lot about Google’s FLoC, but you might be surprised to hear that Apple isn’t just trying to stop all ads. We have advertising proposals that enhance our own privacy. And that random reference to parakeets in Microsoft’s statement? Another ad suggestion.

The problem here is that Cookiepocalypse is already approaching. Many browsers already block third-party cookies. Google Chrome is a big problem in blocking third-party cookies, but it is also the browser with the largest market share.

Google has promised to block third-party cookies in 2022, but by then it seems very unlikely that web standards processes will get an answer. In fact, one of Google’s other suggestions is that if Google sticks to its original promise, it won’t start testing until the end of the year, which is too late for the advertising industry to implement. Who knows what the advertiser will do then?

The technology here is complex, the process is slow, and the results are unclear. This is equivalent to a web course. Normally, Id says you don’t have to worry about it, just let the W3C run the course. However, the risk is very high. If these browser makers don’t understand how to thread all these needles, privacy, a huge pool of money, and the interoperability of the Web itself can all be engulfed in smoke. Indeed, Cookie pocalypse.

Updated, Eastern Standard Time 2:15 pm April 16: Added statement from Opera.

