Voters meet you now: GeekWire Awards Health Innovation of the Year finalist





Robbie Cape, CEO of virtual primary care startup 98point6, was awarded the Health Innovation of the Year in 2019. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota)

Seattle’s metropolitan area is a hotbed of medical technology and has made breakthroughs in this area over the past year. So it’s no wonder there’s fierce competition for the 2021 GeekWire Health Innovation of the Year. This category focuses on pioneering health, life sciences, biotechnology, or medical advances with great expectations for improving our lives and improving our healthcare system.

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center won the award last year for a project that helps patients’ immune cells fight solid tumors. Virtual primary care startup 98point6 won in 2019 and is currently in the Deal of the Year.

Community voting is currently underway at 13 GeekWire Awards categories at the 13th annual celebration of Pacific Northwest technology. It ends on April 30th. Our readers’ votes will be considered with feedback from more than 20 judges.

Winners will be announced live at the Virtual GeekWire Awards hosted by Wave Business on May 20th. The Health Innovation category is presented by Premiera Blue Cross.

Submit your vote below to get your tickets and keep reading to learn more about the finalists who will change the game.

Create your own user feedback survey Adaptive Biotechnologies

The company has developed the first diagnostic tool called T-Detect COVID. This technique examines human T cells to determine if they are infected with COVID-19. This is a way to get a more accurate answer than using antibodies to detect past infections.

Promote NeuroPharma

The biotechnology company has created a Precision Olfactory Delivery platform that delivers drugs deep into the nasal passages with the goal of penetrating the blood-brain barrier. This approach may target the brain more directly in delivering drugs to treat the agitation caused by migraine, Parkinson’s disease, and bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia.

Optimize.health

As the pandemic made virtual healthcare the mainstay, the company has been built on the remote health monitoring services used by its customers, such as independent clinics and hospital systems. Their platform facilitates patient communication and insurance claims.

However

This University of Washington spinout builds a high-tech surgical tool that incorporates computer vision, robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, and medical imaging. The system produces live, real-time images that allow the surgeon to see essentially the body without having to look at another screen.

TwinStrand Biosciences

The start-up is developing next-generation DNA sequencing technologies aimed at providing early detection of cancer, rapid identification of carcinogens, and other breakthroughs. Duplex Sequencing, a UW spinout, also uses cloud technology and advanced error correction algorithms to more accurately detect rare genetic mutations.

Many thanks to Wave Business, our longtime award-winning partner, for supporting this fun community event. We would also like to thank Gold and Category sponsors: Blink UX, WSGR, JLL, EY, Premiera, Dreambox Learning, BECU, WestRiver Group, ALLtech, First Tech Federal Credit Union. To Silver Sponsor BCRA and Kingston Marketing Group. If you are interested in sponsoring a GeekWire Awards category or another component, please contact [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos