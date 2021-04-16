Windows 10 update causing a blue screen of death What to do





While this week’s Windows 10 security update is causing serious problems for some Windows users, there are rumors that others can’t install it at all.

This is a serious problem. This is because the update specified as KB5001330 for Windows 10 version 20H2 / 2004 fixes 5 zero-day flaws and fixes some notable remote code execution vulnerabilities.

However, after the patch was removed on Tuesday, people began posting complaints that KB5001330 failed to install on various internet forums, sometimes with serious problems such as endless boot loops and horrific blue screens of death (BSOD). Caused.

“I’ve updated and got stuck in a bsod loop,” commented one user of Windows 10 subreddit. “The same thing happened with KB5001330 on W10 Home 20 H2x64,” another person replied. I found that it can be started by rebooting with “Disable driver signature enforcement”. “

On Microsoft’s own forum, some users have posted complaints that KB5001330 will not be installed at all. Instead, it seems to throw an error code like 0x800f0984 or 0x800f0922.

Some people who successfully installed the update complained that they noticed a sudden drop in game performance on Windows 10 subreddit, including broken graphics and an unpredictable drop in FPS.

Windows 10 Update KB5001330 Issue: Workaround

If you’re worried about the latest Windows 10 updates that cause problems with your machine, it’s easiest not to install them until Microsoft addresses these issues. Given the seriousness of the security flaws this patch addresses, we can only expect OS makers to act quickly.

If you already have the update installed and you have access to Windows but are having problems, the best solution is to uninstall the patch and reboot your machine. The step-by-step guide is as follows:

Launch the Windows 10 Settings app. You can easily find it by opening the start menu and typing “Settings”. Click Update & Security. Select Windows Update and click View Update History. Click Uninstall Updates, select Microsoft Windows Security Updates (KB5001330), and then ask if Windows will restart your PC.

The items to be deleted are as follows (click to enlarge) (Image credit: Future)

If you have already installed the patch and your computer is stuck in a boot loop and you cannot access Windows, you need to take more drastic measures.

As mentioned above, some users have reportedly bypassed the loop by disabling driver signature enforcement.This is during the Windows 10 boot sequence[高度なスタートアップ]Select and[トラブルシューティング]After pressing the button[高度なオプション]You can do this by going to and disabling driver signature enforcement at startup. Setting.

It’s still unclear how widespread the problems caused by this update will be, but it’s not the first time Microsoft has released a Windows patch that can be a major headache for users. Given the seriousness of the security flaw KB5001330 patch, you can expect Microsoft to address these issues immediately.

