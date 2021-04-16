Science Advances publishes proteomics technology from Oblique Therapeutics AB





Science Advances has published proteomics technology from Oblique Therapeutics AB, which has the potential to bring some new antibody drugs to large patient populations in multiple disease areas.

Gothenburg, Sweden, April 16, 2021-Oblique Therapeutics AB, a biotechnology company based in Sweden, collaborates with Karolinska Institutet (Gothenburg, Sweden), Gothenburg University (Sweden), and several local biotechnology companies. And the title of the acclaimed scientific journal Science Advances (AAAS): Reasonable antibody design for non-dragable targets using dynamically controlled biomolecular probes. A peer-reviewed article describes how Oblique Therapeutics’ Aviprot® technology can be used to discover and develop pharmacologically tailored antibodies to clinically important targets that are widely considered undragable with antibodies. doing. This article provides examples of two antibodies. One is to target hTRPV1, a clinically validated pain target. Secondary antibodies target KRAS, a highly relevant oncogene that is very important in the pathogenesis of many advanced cancers (eg, pancreatic cancer). These early results have the potential to contribute to the development of highly needed new drugs across several therapeutic areas.

The global antibody drug market is estimated to be worth nearly US $ 200 billion by 2026 (MarketWatch). Surprisingly, there are currently only about 60 antibody drugs available to patients (based on their targets). Important target classes such as G protein-coupled receptors and ion channels are not particularly well utilized. In contrast, there are approximately 1,500 known drug discovery targets, some of which have been clinically or human genetically validated. New drugs addressing these drug discovery targets will bring breakthrough benefits to a large population of patients suffering from incurable, incurable, and refractory diseases. A stunning example is the need for new analgesics to replace the inadequate and addictive morphine and opioid regimens. However, here and in many other therapeutic areas, current antibody technology cannot provide meaningful drugs.

The Science Advances research article introduces a new high-tech antibody discovery approach called Abiprot®, developed from nanoscience, computer technology, and proteomics. Abiprot® identifies antibody binding sites of native disease-related proteins in high resolution. The platform was developed by Oblique Therapeutics with the goal of creating new antibody drugs to meet the major unmet medical needs across several therapeutic areas. As an example, this paper presents the first stimulus-selective monoclonal antibody targeting TRPV1 that was prospectively developed to replace opioids in pain management. Another example includes a novel mutant-selective KRAS antibody that provides a means of targeting the most common KRAS mutant cancers.

Professor Owe Orwar, CEO of Oblique Therapeutics: “The excitement and joy of advances in science and technology is to prove that what was previously impossible or very unlikely is now possible. Impossible or likely. Whether or not nothing leads to the hope of producing something higher is even more satisfying. The social value of millions of patients, better health, and improved quality of life. Our dream is I am very excited about what the future holds as the published technology expands the scope of antibody treatment for the benefit of patients. Interdisciplinary, next to Science Advances, Nature (Springer Nature Limited) and Science (AAAS). It is globally ranked as the third-largest scientific journal of scientific science. Therefore, being able to publish corporate-critical results in Science Advances has significantly expanded our antibody program since the end of the published research. For the TRPV1 antibody program, we have signed exclusive options for R & D collaboration and licensing agreements with the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. A key element of our vision is the ion channel. To be the first pharmaceutical company to bring targeted pain antibody drugs to market. “

###

Publication

The published article is here:

http://advances.sciencemag.org/

collaboration

This study was conducted by Oblique Therapeutics AB in collaboration with the following scientists:

Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden https://ki.se/en/fyfa/department-of-physiology-and-pharmacology

Gothenburg University, Sweden https://www.gu.se/en

Integrated Research Institute, Gothenburg, Sweden https://www.irlab.se

Fluicell AB, Mölndal, Sweden https://fluicell.com

Nanoxis Consulting AB, Gothenburg, Sweden https://nanoxisconsulting.com

support

This study was supported by the Swedish innovation agency Vinnova.

https://www.vinnova.se/

About Abiprot®

Abiprot® is a unique methodology for identifying epitopes on protein targets that have previously proven difficult to deal with with antibodies. Abiprot® can identify high-affinity antibody binding sites for specific proteins with a single amino acid resolution while the protein is in its natural environment. It is based on the use of a tuned molecular reporter system and proteomics. The platform provides detailed sequence and structural information for epitope identification and development. Oblique Therapeutics is applying this technology to discover a new generation of selective antibody therapies that target cancer and pain.

About Oblique Therapeutics AB

Oblique Therapeutics AB is a private Swedish biotechnology company that focuses on pain and advanced metastatic cancer and is an innovative new drug for serious illnesses with significant unmet medical needs. Is developing. The company uses Aviprot®, an in-house invented next-generation antibody platform capable of producing antibodies with programmed capabilities against the complete human proteome. https://obliquet.com/

For more information, please contact:

Oblique Therapeutics CEO, Professor Owe Orwar

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

This press release may contain information about certain forward-looking statements that reflect Oblique’s current views on future events and operational developments. Words such as “intended,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “deem,” “believe,” “evaluate,” and suggestions for future developments and trends. And other similar expressions that imply predictions, or anything that is not based on past facts, constitutes information about the future outlook. Information about future prospects is inherently related to known and unknown risks and uncertainties because it depends on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking information does not constitute a guarantee of future results or development, and actual results may differ materially from forward-looking information. Information, evaluations, and forward-looking statements in this press release are relevant only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

“Special notes for reporters”:

“Detailed information, including a copy of the treatise, can be found online at the Science Advances press package at https://www.eurekalert.org/jrnls/sciadvances/. To access this information, your user ID and password. Is required. “”

Disclaimer: AAAS and EulekAlert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! To use the information by contributing to the institution or through the Eurek Alert system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos