Activision Blizzards Overwatch League efforts go deep into the cloud and head to Hawaii for Project Aloha





Hybrid workflow can be important after face-to-face events resume

Activision Blizzard Esports Broadcast Technology Group aims to deliver this year’s online gameplay based on a cloud-based workflow unfolded in 2020 after a different Overwatch League season. ABE, an early pioneer in cloud workflow, took it to the next level last year when the Overwatch League moved to online tournaments due to a pandemic. We will continue to adopt the cloud after the LAN event resumes.

One of the key points I would like to emphasize for the production crew this year was to maintain the stability they had at the end of last season based on what they achieved last year, said Corey Smith, director of live operations at Broadcast Technology. say. Group, Abe.At the same time, I was trying to think differently about how we get home. [in-person] model. What kind of system do you need both on the ground and in the cloud in hybrid mode? We want to prepare for success by experimenting with different things that will allow us to be more creative next year and in the future.

Notable enhancements to this year’s Overwatch League coverage include virtual sets built into Unreal Engine, 4K quality live streams on YouTube, always-on player POV cameras, team power rankings with IBM Watson, and US / Europe. Includes the following Project Aloha to be held in. The team will travel to Hawaii with the Asian team for a Tokyo-based tournament.

The cloud enables fully remote workflows

The ABE broadcast team’s cloud-based workflow is built around vMix live video streaming software. Inside vMix, a production team still working entirely at home cuts the show, runs a virtual studio, and handles master controls. ABE has also been experimenting with Grass Valleys GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) cloud-based SaaS production solutions since it was first used in Overwatch last season.

We’re definitely putting AMPP on the radar for the future, Cole says. I think it is a product that will have a major impact on the success of future broadcast production.We are doing a lot of really great things on the backend [Grass Valley] And I’m trying to understand what the future will look like. We’ll see some of these tests pay off later this year, but for now, we’ve been running vMix-style workflows in the cloud to maintain the stability we developed last year.

Despite its worldwide reach from South Korea to Europe and North America, ABE’s cloud-based ecosystem enables all on-air talent and crew to interact in near real time. This year, all casters and analysts received a new remote production kit consisting of a Sony 7 III mirrorless camera, LED lighting kit, full green screen setup, and enhanced audio. In addition, observer (in-game camera operator) clients have moved to the cloud to enable powerful bandwidth and high quality output.

This allows us to make true 1080p, 20Mbps contributions to observer feeds without having to deal with home internet issues, Smith says. By moving those machines to the cloud, we were trying to smooth out much of the observer’s workflow. It provides the ability to set up and scale up future tables when you start thinking about native 4K and HDR.

It also improves quality, he continues. It’s not just about user contributions to the cloud. Now you get rid of it and put it directly in the cloud. We kept it in the cloud ecosystem, and it’s outbound from that perspective. As a result, it did not focus on contributing to the cloud. The focus was on delivering from the cloud to the viewer.

Virtual set in the cloud and VizTrio

OWL will bring back the virtual set that debuted in the Grand Final and will be rolled out throughout the season. In this 3D environment, the cloud-based Viz Trio workflow gives production teams the freedom to bend their creative muscles.

I don’t think Viz is better than ever when it comes to cloud environments, Cole says.I’ve seen the actual workflow we have [graphics systems] On-premises, stuttering was seen due to the power of the PC itself.But now I was running [Nvidia] Tesla [GPUs] In the cloud. Therefore, it was beneficial overall. It’s amazing how much technology can be pushed by extracting the underlying hardware layer. It was 100% cloud [for graphics]..

Always-on player POV adds new perspective

Also new this year is the always-on player POV camera setup, which allows fans to see more live shots of all competing players. If the match is observing individual players in the first person, the broadcast will also show the player and camera feeds live.

When conducting face-to-face events, routing the player’s camera feed to the landscape can promote the player so that viewers can see and feel their emotions, says ABE broadcast engineer David Light. Says. However, due to the worldwide pandemics, getting a low-latency player camera feed of over 150 with a 150ms delay to a cloud production environment has been a daunting task.

With the new always-on-player POV camera, production teams can pair player camera feeds with in-game player first-person feeds to accurately cut frames between all 12 players from a single observer setting. ..

Previously, to get such a feature, 12 observer setups had to be slaved to 12 composites, Light said. It doesn’t scale. This new system allows spectators to see and feel the player’s emotions in real time from home.

Overwatch also plans to incorporate live player communications into the show at selected moments so fans can get closer to the action.

Project Aloha sends OWL to Hawaii

After being forced to win regional championships in Asia and the US / Europe last year due to travel restrictions and transcontinental bandwidth challenges, the Overwatch League is planning a new plan for the 2021 season. Dubbed in-house with Project Aloha, OWL will fly the top western team to Hawaii and the eastern team to Tokyo in all four regular season tournaments. Activision Blizzard has partnered with the University of Hawaii to access a high-capacity trans-Pacific fiber cable system that runs from Japan to Hawaii, allowing players to compete for faster Internet connectivity with near zero latency.

Cole says the wait time is fairly close to zero on both sides of the ball. Players will have a really high quality competitiveness to play at the highest level.

Live stream moves to 4K

For the first time in Overwatch League history, fans will be able to stream all games of the season in 4K quality on the league’s YouTube channels, websites and mobile apps on compatible devices. While ABE aims to launch an end-to-end 4K production workflow in the future, this year’s YouTube live stream will be quad-encoded 1080p upscaled to 4K with outbound feeds over the cloud.

According to Smith, we’ve been working with technology providers and partners to deliver a native 4K experience for a long time, but it’s still quite successful. That said, the visual expression and quality you see will continue day and night. [compared with our HD streams].. Especially in the Overwatch League, so many actions are taking place that will greatly improve color and transparency. This year you will have an unparalleled experience.

Power ranking by IBM Watson enters the game

Activision Blizzard Esports will also begin power rankings with IBM Watson. IBM Watson uses AI algorithms to analyze the performance of all players and teams in all Overwatch League matches. Developed by a team of IBM data scientists and Overwatch League experts and trained with last season’s data, the Watsons algorithm correlates these statistics, assigns weights to each, and each element wins or loses. Decide how to tilt the balance. A combination of data capture, correlation, and weighting creates a power ranking for each player and team.

IBM Watson drives Overwatch League power rankings

In near real time, it collects all the data and telemetry of what the player is doing in the game and sends all that data to the statistics platform. [which] Then feed it to the IBM Watson system, Smith says. AI tools from the IBM Watson cloud analyze all real-time data and create power rankings for players and teams. And it’s really exciting because we’re showing all the stats on the air throughout the year.

Keep pushing the cloud envelope

With OWL entering its fourth season today, the pace of innovation at ABE Broadcast Technology Groups and the move to the cloud are unlikely to slow.

Being a pioneer in this cloud-first space helped us understand the move to a true virtualized cloud production environment, Smith said.Not many people [organizations] It often led our partners and vendors because it can push the boundaries in our way. It’s exciting to be able to effectively change the face of broadcast production without spending a flashy budget. The versatility of the cloud gives you full creative control over your show without having to compromise because it was limited by physical space.

