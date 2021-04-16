Cuomo gets boost from former Google CEO





Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke at a press conference Wednesday at the pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site in Belmont Park, Elmont, NY.Mary Altafer / AP Photo

Bill Mahony

April 16, 2021 2:06 pm EDT update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continued his April state tour at another press conference in Buffalo and voted for confidence from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, one of tech celebrities, on Friday. Got

Faced with multiple investigations into impeachment investigations and allegations of fraud, Cuomo has been parading the state for several days since he closed the deal with lawmakers on the state budget.

When the governor signed one of the budget proposals on Friday, Schmidt joined Cuomo to help promote broadband access and promote the Democratic Party’s efforts to build public confidence.

Governor, your leadership in this pandemic was generally extraordinary, Schmidt said.

Like other events in the last few weeks, Cuomo was surrounded by supporters praising the response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he trusts Governor Kuomos’ leadership. I’ve been working with him long enough to find out that he really cares about our wonderful city.

Key Context: The purpose of the event on Friday was to sign the education, labor and family support parts of the budget that Cuomo was planning to act on by Monday.

Participants focused on part of this budget, which requires broadband companies to charge low-income families less than $ 15 per month. The Schmidt Foundation-funded grant covers the cost of 50,000 students.

Another Closed Press Event: Cuomo stopped reporters from attending these events in December because of concerns about the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Buffalo event was the fourth this week. One closed press event at the apple orchard on Tuesday was outside. On Wednesday, his schedule said the media had banned the event at Belmont Park due to COVID restrictions hours later, and the governor made it safe for more than 20,000 spectators to race there. I announced that.

At the end of the event on Friday, there was a brief zoom Q & A. As it is more and more, none of the reporters the administration decided to call was from the Albany reporters. No one was chosen to ask about any of the scandals that Cuomo is currently facing, but the Governor had a few long conversations about the quality of the state-distributed hand sanitizers. ..

My hand sanitizer has two advantages, but in reality it has three advantages. First, my hand sanitizer has a higher proportion of alcohol than most other hand sanitizers, and an important factor in the effectiveness of hand sanitizers is the proportion of alcohol, Kuomo said. Second, my hand disinfectant has a special scent that also cleans the sinus passages, so you not only disinfect your hands, but at the same time clean your sinus passages .. Third, mine is free, but it’s also great.

The Times Union revealed on Thursday that an unpublished draft of Kuomos’s book included a section complaining that Albany’s press wouldn’t travel and wouldn’t cover events outside the Capitol. Friday’s Closed Press Buffalo event took place 286 miles from Albany and was announced 49 minutes before the start.

