The Agape Care Group has appointed Carry vanden Maagdenberg as Chief Technology Officer and Matt Winer as Chief Operating Officer.





Spartanburg, South Carolina-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Agape Care Group, a leading hospice and palliative care provider, today appoints Carrie Van den Marg Denberg as Chief Technology Officer and Matt Winner as Chief Operating Officer. Announced that we will welcome you as a person. Officer. Both leaders are veterans in the healthcare industry and will advance the Agape Care Group, which continues to serve more and more patients throughout the Southeastern region.

Winer joined the Agape Care Group from the LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and headed the home health care sector in the northeast. He has healthcare experience in South Carolina and has played a role in the operational leadership of Charleston-based MUSC Health. He also leads the Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) team in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Winner began his career as a clinician with a master’s degree in physiotherapy from Emory University and later an MBA from the University of South Carolina. Winer leads Agape Care Groups’ adult hospice and palliative care programs in all 46 counties in South Carolina.

vandenMaagdenberg has over 25 years of experience in healthcare and has been an integral part of the Agape Care Group’s leadership team since 2019. As Chief Technology Officer, she focuses on ensuring that all systems, resources and people work with the enterprise. Mission and culture. vandenMaagdenberg leads the corporate technology, human resources, innovation, marketing and customer relationship departments and leads the Hands of Hope Pediatrics Program.

Prior to joining Agape Care, vanden Maagdenberg was Chief Operating Officer at Great Lakes Caring, employed for 22 years, worked as a physiotherapist, and then held various leadership positions.

Troy Yarborough, CEO of Agape Care Group, is proud to continue to grow and continue to add strong and experienced post-acute leaders to the team. We are excited to join us and continue our efforts to work closely with Carrie and our wonderful team of caregivers to enhance compassionate care and meaningful experiences for patients and their families. ..

About Agape Care Group

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, the Agape Care Group proudly serves more than 1,500 patients across South Carolina and Georgia. Approximately 900 employees are committed to lovingly serving people with advanced illnesses and providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. The Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its excellent patient family experience and professionally trained professionals. For more information, please visit AgapeCareGroup.com.

