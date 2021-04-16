



What are the most serious threats to workplace cybersecurity breaches? It may be the complacency of the person in the cubicle next to you.

Five years after first presenting his concept at the 2016 Dewoldold Workshop on Behavioral Information Security, Dr. Tom Stafford announced the development of a grounded theory of midrange theory of cybersecurity complacency. His article, Platform-Dependent Computer Security Self-Satisfaction: Unrecognized Internal Threats, was published in the IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management (IEEE-TEM), an elite journal of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. It was.

According to Stafford, cybersecurity research has traditionally estimated criminal justice models of unsafe behavior in the workplace. Most security breaches were thought to result from the actions of malicious individuals in the company.

Stafford, a professor of data analysis at Louisiana Tech University Business College and a prominent scholar by John Ed Burns, has long felt that assuming the worst is not the best way to go. Certainly there are criminals to watch out for, but many security issues are well-meaning but uninformed, unaware that what they are doing is harmful to security, or simply indifferent. Or I think it comes from an actor you don’t know. concept.

Stafford developed the theory of self-satisfaction in cybersecurity to explain the behavior and views of clumsy workers who violate security in good faith but unintentionally.

According to Stafford, it’s important to realize that even the best employees can cause security breaches by carelessness, indifference, or unknowingness. Security administrators can take better action to support security protection actions if they do not automatically assume that security issues arise only from malicious individuals in the company.

Stafford is a leader in the field of information systems research. He is the editor-in-chief of DATA BASE for Advances in Information Systems, the longest continuously published MIS journal, and previously 13 specials of prominent journals such as Communications of the ACM, IEEE Transactions, and MIS Quarterly. I edited the issue. He was also the Editor-in-Chief of Decision Sciences.

He co-chaired the 2018 Americas Conference for Information Systems and chaired the 2019 Dewald Roode Workshop on Information Systems Security Research. He was elected chair of the 2025 International Information Systems Conference, one of the most notable annual conferences in the field of business technology.

Stafford also selected two additional articles for publication in the Elite Journal during the last year. The characteristics of the blockchain ecosystem for secure and sharable electronic medical records have been published in IEEE-TEM, and the reason for the failure of CRM implementation is in IEEE Transactions on Computational Social Systems with Mohamad Taskarji, a doctoral candidate at Louisiana Tech. It has been published.

