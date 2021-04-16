Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk takes over when Dodge abolishes Durango Hellcat





As Jeep plans a major update in 2022, a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee with Hellcat is coming soon.

Their recent announcement upset the enthusiasts if you were watching Dodge carefully. CEO Tim Kuniskis is pretty open about Mopar’s progress towards a sustainable future, and many of their screaming V8s may not exist for a long time. The point of the news is that the Charger / Challenger Hellcat has some form of electric or hybrid support, and the supercharged V8 may be omitted in 2022 or perhaps 2023.

After that, the ultra-fast Dodge Durango Hellcat will no longer be included in the lineup after June 2021. Dodge intended the Hellcat SUV to be in production for a year with an estimated delivery of 2000 units. However, the overwhelming reaction to this product produced more Durango Hellcats, which dealers purchased.

However, our discussion focuses on the specific Stellantis products available for the obsolete Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. I was talking about the Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk. As Jeep plans a major update in 2022, a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee with Hellcat is coming soon.

For yet another model year, Dodge will unplug the Durango Hellcat and the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk will definitely grow in sales.

Why Dodge Durango Hellcat is abolished: Stellantis

It’s pretty clear why Dodge decided to use the Durango Hellcat as an ax. Performance cars are a big hit with increasingly stringent regulations, as emissions put a strain on all other automakers. The 6.4-liter V8, which pumps over 700 horsepower, emits much more carbon dioxide than the average town car. Today, automakers are given net emissions targets. In particular, Dodge, which offers multiple products that produce more than 700 horsepower, cannot reach its goal without using one or more models.

Charger and Challenger Hellcats have enthusiastic fans, so it seems like a better solution to discontinue the recently introduced Durango Hellcat. The Durango SRT Hellcat offers a niche that doesn’t make sense at times like these, especially given that Dodge sells better and has the Hellcat brothers who have slightly better emissions than ever before. That said, the Hellcat V8 is nearing its end, and it won’t be long before Mopar introduces some form of electrical assistance to its chargers and challengers. For the time being, as far as Dodge is concerned, unplugging the heavier Durango Hellcat seems logical.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk: How to Avoid Emissions: motor1.com

The Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk uses the same 6.4-liter supercharged V8, but there are fundamental differences between the Dodge and the Jeep. The latter is a more consumer brand, in contrast to the performance image of the former. Simply put, a jeep has far more bread and butter than dodge. This gives the Jeep a more important emission advantage than Dodge. Jeep already has plans to introduce more hybrids into its lineup, so the more they are sold, the more they can meet their net emission targets. Thanks to this, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk will take a break, and the brand can continue to sell it for another year or two.

This is not the case with Dodge, as it has a lineup of more performance-centric machines as opposed to Jeep. In addition, they have not yet introduced hybrid or appliances into their existing lineup, which could mean more pressure to reach their goals. That said, Dodge plans to introduce a Durango MHEV and has agreed with ZF to have a state-of-the-art transmission with an integrated electric motor.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk: You may miss the third row seat Via: caranddriver.com

Let’s take a quick look at the specifications. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk is equipped with a 6.2-liter Supercharged Hellcat V8 that produces 707 horsepower and insane 645 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain includes an 8-speed torque converter that powers all four wheels. With the exception of the 20-inch rim and upgraded brakes, everything else is more or less a regular Grand Cherokee. Visually, the track hawk’s stance is broadened thanks to the increased wheel track for added stability.

Also, there are no fake vents anywhere. Moving backwards, the truck hawk badge and quad-tip exhaust slashed diffuser indicate that you need to rethink your thoughts on competing with it. According to the Jeep, Truck Hawk can reach 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph. If you’re worried about 1/4 mile time, Trackhawk can complete the course in 11.6 seconds.

Via: Drive

This does not mean that the Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk is impractical. As standard, you can use a regular U-connect 8.4-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features. Also part of the package is an intense 19-speaker Harman / Kardon audio system, along with leather upholstery, heating and ventilation front seats. All of this has the practicality of an SUV, making the Grand Cherokee Truck Hawk one of the easiest cars to get his wife’s approval. However, when compared to the Durango Hellcat, you may miss the third row of seats.

This is why Top Fuel Dragster is so fast

