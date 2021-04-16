Leaker may have revealed an exciting new Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature – BGR





Due to the current chip shortage, Samsung recently announced that it may not release the Galaxy Note 21 this year. For those who follow Samsung’s rumors, that’s not necessarily a surprise. The report denied by Samsung claimed that the note would be discontinued. The Galaxy S and Note are about the same device at the moment, and the S21 Ultra was expected to be the first Galaxy S version to support the S-Pen stylus before its launch. This feature will be confirmed later and the stylus will work on other non-Note devices as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable, scheduled for late 2021, is an obvious alternative to the Note 21. A recent series of leaks has pointed out various exciting features of the new handset. Includes S-pen support. However, a proven leaker who reported early details on unreleased Samsung smartphones revealed another compelling detail about mobile phones. The phone is reportedly equipped with a new “top secret” processor.

The Z Fold 3 has the same general design as its predecessor, but the foldable is expected to be a bit more compact. According to recent rumors from South Korea, the device does not have a built-in stylus. However, Fold3 does support S-pen input. This is an exciting detail as it means that the ultra-thin glass that covers the foldable OLED screen is more durable than the UTG version released last year.

There are rumors that the new Fold has an under panel camera (UPC) inside. That is, the camera is hidden under the active part of the display, not the cut-out hole. Samsung has already confirmed the UPC technology for OLED screens made for laptops. It shows that smartphones will continue, and the new Fold may be a kind of device for introducing such technology.

The Fold 3 is expected to be a high-end Android phone, like the Galaxy S21 series and other 2021 Android flagship products. It is expected to work on the same chip as other Android flagship products, the Snapdragon 888. Also, because it’s a Samsung mobile phone, the international version requires the use of the Exynos 2100 chip, which was launched earlier this year.

However, Ice Universe told Twitter that the Fold 3 processor is internally referred to as the “top secret.” This is a surprising designation given that chip surprises from traditional Android vendors are not expected later this year.

Among the various information on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the processor is called the top secret. If you’re using a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, you don’t understand what’s called a top secret. Otherwise. .. ..

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) April 16, 2021

At best, Qualcomm was able to launch a plus version of the 888 in late 2021. This will match the previous year. Samsung can also fine-tune the Exynos 2100 for Fold 3. But what made the Korean giant try to hide his choice of system-on-chip (SoC) for Fold 3?

It’s easy to guess why the discovery of Ice Universe is so exciting if you follow Samsung closely. The company has been building its own SoCs for years, but has been unable to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm or approach Apple’s A-series chips. Exynos chips have received considerable criticism, especially last year. However, Samsung is working closely with AMD to introduce new GPUs for mobile devices. In January, Samsung mentioned its partnership with AMD and confirmed that the next generation of RDNA-based GPUs will be the future Exynos SoC flagship.

Can Samsung make its next-generation chip compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3? It’s all speculation at this point, but it’s possible that the leaker hinted at his “top secret” discovery. The new model’s larger foldable screen can be used for a better entertainment experience. This includes games where brand new AMD GPUs shine.

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at some point in August, but thanks to the leak you’ll learn everything about its specs long before that.

