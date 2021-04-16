Car Review: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD





Larry Lark, contributor

If you really need something special, line up to buy the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD Sport Utility Vehicle.

Initially, the limited 6-month production period for 2,000 units has recently been extended, so you may have a chance to punch.

There is no such thing as 710 horsepower to get out of a long winter sleep.

Joining the Charger and Challenger, Dodge injects its supercharged SRT (Street Racing Technology) Hellcat DNA into the Durango, a three-row, seven-seater family SUV.

Combining a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine with a quick-shift 8-speed automatic transmission, the Durango delivers 710 horsepower, 645 lb-ft torque and accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. I will. .. On the track, Durango covers 1/4 mile in 11.5 seconds. Its top speed is managed at 180 mph.

For the ultimate driver control experience, you can manually shift the transmission with a performance-inspired steering wheel paddle shifter.

When not in the street race, the Durango can tow 8,700 pounds, and all-wheel drive boosts driver confidence by leveraging Durango’s nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

I was in love with the first sound. Roll down the window, press the start button, and hear Hellcat’s specially tuned exhaust system for thirsty, aggressive, full-volume exhaust noise. Probably big enough to awaken your neighbor.

The Durango Hellcat looks better than you think.

The muscular body with aggressive styling is combined with a forward leaning profile, a 20-inch machine face wheel, a unique Hellcat badge, a carved hood, grille and rear spoiler. My tester came with an enamel coat of “Octane Red Pearl” which is another name for “Speeding Ticket Red”.

Inspired by the new Challenger, the driver-oriented cockpit is generally sophisticated, upscale and high-tech. There is no claustrophobia in sports cars. Enough space for everyone to relax comfortably.

For families with three or more children, Durango’s available captain chair with pass-through is especially useful because the child seat can be latched into each second row seat. It’s also easy for passengers to walk in between to reach the third row. line.

Durango offers a class-only Blu-ray video rear entertainment system with two high-resolution 9-inch screens, one on each front seat back. On each screen, you can watch a movie on a Blu-ray or standard DVD, or play the gaming system via the HDMI or RCA cable input on each screen integrated into the front seat back. Includes wireless headphones and wireless remote control.

Other notable equipment includes a subwoofer, 19 speakers, and a Harman Kardon audio system with 825 watts of power. An adaptive cruise control system with stops makes driving on the highway and open roads easier.

Heating and ventilation seats, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspots, XM radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging pads are all standard equipment.

Dodge Durango has more than 60 available safety and security features with seven standard airbags including full length, three rows, side curtain airbags, standard front seat mount side soluxe airbags and front low active heads. Provides consumers with restraint, standard trailer sway control, available forward collision warning with collision mitigation, adaptive, blind spot monitoring, rear crosspath detection, ParkSense front and rear park assist (stop), Uconnect Access (9-1-1 Call and Roadside Assistance).

I loved Durango Hellcat.What are you waiting for if you want to go ignorant, fly under radar, transport seven passengers, enjoy the flexibility and functionality of an SUV, and still be the road boss?

Base price: $ 82,490

Drive price: $ 91,550

The destination fee is included in the basic fee. The vehicle is provided by the manufacturer. Listed prices may vary by local retailer.

