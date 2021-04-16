How states and territories are investing in technology and innovation





2021-22 Budget – Canadian Provinces and Territories

Canadian provinces and territories have budgeted their respective budgets over the past few months, investing heavily in health, economic recovery, and strategies to combat the pandemic, while at the same time forecasting years of post-pandemic deficits. Did.

In most cases, investment in technology is not ignored, and most state governments emphasize technology and innovation as the keys to economic recovery and adequate health care.

Looking at the budget recently put on the table, we focused on investing in technology and innovation. This is what we found.

Ontario

The Government of Ontario submitted the 2021 budget on March 24, 2021. The current budget is primarily focused on protecting people’s health and work through an ongoing pandemic, and most of the measures are part of the state’s first pandemic budget from five months ago. This includes the following new technology-related investments:

$ 2.8 billion investment in state broadband. A $ 40 million investment in remote learning technology to ensure that students receive remote and online learning during a pandemic. We will invest $ 56.4 million over the next four years to create the new Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). Introducing a new form of secure e-government-issued ID that can be used to access government services while protecting the privacy of your data.

New Brunswick

The New Brunswick 2021-22 Budget was submitted on March 16th. The government forecasts a deficit of $ 12.7 million in fiscal year 2020-21, compared to a surplus of $ 92.4 million predicted in the same fiscal year of the previous budget. This year, the state is investing in the following areas related to technology and innovation:

$ 3 million to address broadband network gaps and keep evolving information security systems. $ 1.7 million to support the development and provision of distance learning opportunities. $ 1.2 million to support access to services such as Virtual Care, MyHealthNB, and eHealthNB. $ 1.2 million to retain additional technicians to provide technical support to teachers and students. $ 1 million to continue supporting laptop grant programs. This will give an estimated 2,000 students access to next year’s technology.

Alberta

Albertus’ economic outlook is slightly more positive than initially announced for the second half of 2020. Alberta says its pandemic has negatively impacted earnings in addition to lower energy demand, but it is starting to grow again.

The target is a deficit of $ 18.2 billion in 20212, which is $ 2 billion less than the forecast for 20221, and the economy is expected to reach pre-COVID levels in 2022.

As part of the new budget, the state government has promised a total of $ 500 million for economic recovery. But recovery isn’t just about that, technology plays a big role. More technology investments such as:

The budget aims to add 900 new companies and 20,000 new jobs to Alberta’s innovation sector by 2030. The Innovation Employment Grant will replace the scientific experiment development tax credit with $ 166 million over a three-year period for SMEs to invest in research. Alberta Innovates, whose mission is to enhance accelerator and scale-up support for entrepreneurs, received $ 15 million this year and $ 10 million next year to enhance accelerator and startup programming. Implementation of new financial and fintech strategies, including the establishment of a concierge office to support companies established in Alberta. $ 449 million investment in technology and emission reductions (TIER) to reduce GHGs.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia’s Budget 2021-22 was submitted on March 25. The government estimated a deficit of $ 584.9 million, revenues of $ 11.8 billion, and expenses after a $ 12.4 billion consolidation adjustment.

This year, the state included the following budget items related to technology and innovation:

A $ 1 million investment to continue the NSBI Digital Deployment Program to help Nova Scotia companies adopt digital tools and innovation. A $ 1.1 million investment to continue a digital content marketing program that helps tourists carry out customized digital marketing campaigns. A $ 2.8 million investment to accelerate the use of virtual tools and digital approaches to provide healthcare. Increased investment of 12.3 million in new mental health programming, including mental health options to increase access to Nova Scotia’s services and support.

Manitoba

Manitoba’s budget 2021 was submitted on April 7, and the state forecasts an annual deficit of $ 1.59 billion, starting with the forecast for the third quarter of 2020-21, which is $ 2.08 billion. It is improving.

In March 2021, the state also announced that it would invest more than $ 6.5 million over three years to help modernize the information and communications technology used in healthcare facilities.

The latest budget focuses on protecting Manitoba through an ongoing pandemic, increased employment, and economic recovery. This includes over $ 62 million to help businesses retrain their employees and develop e-commerce platforms, and $ 25 million for youth employment programs. The attractions of technology and innovation are:

A $ 4 million investment in virtual learning strategies and programs for online distance learning for students in Manitoba, regardless of technology options. Among the tax reforms that will be brought to Manitoba in 2021, as of December 1, 2021, there will be the introduction of state retail sales tax on streaming services, online marketplaces, and online accommodation platforms.

Nunavut Territory

The Government of Nunavut submitted a budget of $ 2.4 billion on February 23, 2021.

The Nunavut Territory Government forecasts $ 2.39 million in revenue and $ 2.02 million in program spending between 2021 and 2010. The government also secured an additional $ 75 million annually to manage reserve spending requirements, assuming that the $ 75 million reserved reserve was fully used, 1430 from 2021 to 22. He said he is forecasting an operating deficit of $ 10,000.

The region’s budget also includes an investment of $ 5.8 million to continue protecting and strengthening computer networks.

Prince Edward Island

The state submitted a budget 2021-22 on March 12, outlining $ 2.5 billion in spending on programs to help islanders, businesses, and industry recover from COVID-19. Revenues are projected to be $ 2.4 billion, planned spending is projected to be $ 2.5 billion, and the state expects a deficit of approximately $ 112 million.

We also make the following investments in technology:

A $ 2.65 million investment to further expand the use of virtual healthcare technology within the state healthcare system. A $ 500,000 investment to establish a rebate program for electric vehicles. A $ 250,000 investment to help islanders develop and promote ideas to contribute to PEI’s clean technology sector.

On April 1, Prince Edward Island announced a new innovation PEI program to support Island’s business. This includes innovation funds that help businesses bring new products, services, or processes to market. The fund provides up to 50% to up to $ 50,000 in eligible costs for each approved project.

Qubec

The Government of Qubec submitted a budget 2021-22 on March 25th.

In addition to plans for large-scale investment in education and higher education, this year’s budget includes a total of 40 over the next five years to drive state-wide business investment and increase productivity to accelerate economic growth. Proposed a $ 100 million initiative. Key investments in technology and innovation include:

Over the next five years, nearly $ 2.2 billion will be invested to increase productivity and drive business investments, including nearly $ 1.3 billion to connect all Quebec people to the high-speed Internet. A temporary increase in the Innovation Tax Credit (C3i) and a reduction in the Qubec SMB income tax rate have reduced it to the same level as Ontario, encouraging businesses to adopt new technologies. A $ 218 million investment to support innovative projects, invest in infrastructure and research centers, and support innovation in strategic areas such as the battery sector and cybersecurity. Invested $ 404 million over the next five years to meet the needs of information technology workers.

Yukon

The Yukon government submitted a budget of 2021-22 on March 4, stating that it plans to spend $ 434.3 million on capital projects, up 17% from last year’s budget. The government forecasts a deficit of $ 12.7 million with a budget of $ 1.79 billion, and last year’s COVID-19 pandemic blew a surplus of $ 4.1 million.

Specific references to technology within the budget were limited to:

The state government has pledged $ 159 million in technology and innovation over five years to invest in information technology.

The government states that Yukoners are making these investments to increase the ease, efficiency and transparency of access to the service and the agency’s delivery of the service. In 20 2122, this will include the expansion of the healthcare system and the Dempster Fiber Project.

British Columbia and Newfoundland

According to Victoria News, British Columbia will budget on April 20th.

Canadian Press reported that Newfoundland plans to set up its next accounting budget in June.

We will update this slide once these budgets are finalized.

