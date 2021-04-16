Microsoft IT Tools Get Support for Surface Laptop 4 Devices–Redmondmag.com





news

Microsoft IT Tools Get Support for Surface Laptop 4 Devices

According to the announcement, Microsoft released the updated Surface Tools for IT version 1.0 bundle on Thursday. This typically includes support for new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 devices.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that it could order new Surface Laptop 4 devices in the Canadian, US and Japanese markets. Shipping is scheduled to begin on April 15th of this year. Other markets will open later.

Surface Tools in IT version 1.0 includes Surface Enterprise Management Mode, which allows IT professionals to manage firmware settings for various Microsoft Surface devices. It’s a very device-specific tool, and according to Microsoft documentation listing supported devices, it only works with some “Surface device with Surface Unified Extensible Firmware Interface” firmware.

Surface Diagnostic Tools for Business is a Surface device-specific Surface tool for IT solutions. IT professionals can troubleshoot and fix “hardware, software, and firmware issues.” The Surface Diagnostic Tool for Business also notifies IT professionals if the original solid-state drive (SSD) on their Surface device has been replaced. According to this Microsoft document, IT professionals can send this troubleshooting tool to end users to run it through the .MSI package, or IT professionals can run the tool remotely from the command line interface.

According to Microsoft’s announcement, the Surface Data Eraser in the Surface Tools for IT bundle has been redesigned to make it easier to wipe discs. Surface Data Eraser is said to safely erase discs. This may be done to reuse the machine. It works with a USB stick connected to your Surface device, as described in the Microsoft documentation.

Also noteworthy in the Surface Tools for IT bundle is the Surface Deployment Accelerator. This is an image builder for Surface devices. Microsoft is committed to adding support for new Surface Laptop 4 devices “soon” with this tool. The Surface Deployment Accelerator is used to create a Windows image (WIM) for testing or deployment that is similar in configuration to a bare metal recovery (BMR) image, except for certain pre-installed applications such as the Surface UWP application. Script-driven tool. I explained Microsoft’s GitHub page.

Surface Laptop 4 The new Surface Laptop 4 devices are available with 13.5-inch or 15-inch screens and can use either the 11th Generation Intel Core Processor or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor and Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores). The full spec is listed on this page, and this announcement includes a video description of Microsoft Mechanics.

One of the very narrow perks for IT professionals using Surface Laptop 4 devices is that the solid state drive (SSD) in it can be removed and replaced by a “skilled technician”. Microsoft described similar functionality earlier this year on Surface Pro 7 and later devices. However, there are many precautions to take when replacing SSDs. Microsoft Surface devices are generally not considered hardware upgradeable devices.

Surface Laptop 4 devices are said to start at $ 999.99. On this Antonline vendor page, prices for machines with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSDs started at 1799.99.

Susan Bradley of Microsoft Most Valuable Professional recently in a Computerworld article suggesting that organizations using Windows 10 and Microsoft Teams may need at least 16GB of RAM because Teams consumes so much memory. Did.

In addition to the news of the new Surface Laptop Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft has announced a wireless Surface Headphones 2+ product for business users. It costs $ 299.99 and can be ordered. Surface Headphones 2+ devices feature noise cancellation and support “18.5 hours of music listening or up to 15 hours of voice talk time”.

Coming soon are Microsoft Modern USB headsets and Modern Wireless headsets optimized for use with Microsoft Teams collaboration services. A dedicated team and mute button will be offered for $ 49.99, if available.

For Teams users, Microsoft also announced a Modern USB-C speaker device that will ship in June. The latest USB-C speaker devices are priced at $ 99.99 and can be ordered through an authorized reseller.

If that’s not enough, Microsoft has created a modern webcam device that connects to monitors and laptops to deliver 1080p video. The Modern Webcam ships in June and costs $ 69.99 and can be ordered from an authorized reseller.

About the author

Kurt Mackie is a Senior News Producer for the Converge360 Group at 1105 Media.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos