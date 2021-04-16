



Jumping into a new career can often sound appealing, whether it’s an incentive, a desire for better coverage, pricing, or all of the above. However, in reality, switching can be a commitment (even without a contract), and it’s not fun to take action just to realize that you’ve made a mistake. Before making the switch, let’s take a look at some tips and tricks for testing carrier coverage on your iPhone.

Competition between US airlines to switch customers is intensifying. Verizon recently launched a limited offer to offer a $ 1,000 trade-in (even for a broken iPhone), T-Mobile offers up to $ 830 for a trade-in iPhone, and AT & T offers up to $ 700 at the time of writing. doing. Of course, there are many offers and options from MVNOs and carriers in other regions.

When it comes to coverage, career maps usually look great online, but actual performance can vary. It’s not a bad idea to start by looking at the coverage map, but here are some different approaches to getting a feel for what you’re expecting.

How to Test Carrier Coverage on iPhone Before Switching You can use Signalchecker to get real feedback and compare coverage maps of multiple carriers at once. If you haven’t used it yet, it’s helpful to talk to family, friends, colleagues, etc. who are already using it.Get real feedback on carriers considering switching and what to expect Another way to see true coverage results from local users in your area is the free Opensignal app hotspot Is to use a trial

If you don’t want to get a new number or port an existing number to test your carrier, you can try a new network by getting a hotspot.

T-Mobile offers a 30-day free trial at the hotspot Verizon does not offer a free trial, but you can return to the hotspot plan and cancel within 14 days Same as AT & T, but a free trial There is no program, but you can test it for two weeks.Cancellation Verizon and AT & T Test Carrier Coverage may not offer activation or other fee refunds on new lines

Another option to test a new carrier without committing to porting the number is to set a new number with either a prepaid or postpaid service.

Postpaid accounts usually offer the best service from mobile carriers, but prepaid accounts are often faster and easier to set up. Look for the “Bring Your Device” option from AT & T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or another mobile operator under consideration. At the hotspot, you can cancel plans for most carriers within 14 days (although no activation fee will be returned, but please double check your details before making a purchase) if you like the new service You can port your phone number along with any number and then other lines If you have an unlocked iPhone, you may also be able to test your new carrier with eSIM (physical SIM card) Skip the need for). Read more 9to5Mac Tutorial:

