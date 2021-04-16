Google Earth’s new time-lapse feature portrays decades of climate change





Google Earth users can now see the significant impacts of climate change over the last 40 years. Google’s latest feature, Timelapse, is a spectacular technological feat that visually proves how the planet has changed as a result of climate change and human behavior. The tool captures still images of the platform and transforms them into a dynamic 4D experience where users can click over time to melt ice caps, retreat glaciers, grow large cities, farm wildfires. Allows you to emphasize the impact on. From 1984 to 2020, time-lapse required 2 million hours of processing on thousands of Google Cloud machines, according to Google. The project supported the development of NASA, the US Geological Survey’s Landsat program, the world’s longest-running earth observation program, the European Union’s Copernicus program and its sentinel satellites, and the technology behind Timelapse. We collaborated with the university’s CREATE Lab. To explore time-lapse in Google Earth, users can enter anywhere in the search bar to see what’s happening, whether it’s Landsat or the neighborhood they grew up in. Google said it removed elements such as clouds and shadows from the image and calculated a single pixel every year since 1984 for every part of the globe. Eventually you will splice them into a time-lapse video. For example, you can see the coast of Cape Cod slowly move south, grow agriculture and develop Songdo Beach in the middle of the desert of Aljov, Saudi Arabia. In a blog post Thursday, Google Earth director Rebecca Moore said, “Visual evidence is impossible in words and cuts into the heart of the debate in a way that cannot convey complex issues to everyone. You can do it. ” Through Voyager, a storytelling platform, Google has also created a variety of guided tours, focusing on some of the widespread changes seen in the images. The company said it wants governments, researchers, journalists, teachers and supporters to analyze image and identity trends and share the results. “It’s a good idea to take the timelapse and share it with others, whether you’re surprised by the changes in the coastline, following the growth of a big city, or tracking deforestation.” Moore said. “Google Earth Timelapse is a tool that can zoom out and assess the health and well-being of our only home and can educate and inspire behavior.”

Time Lapse edits 24 million satellite photographs taken between 1984 and 2020. This is an effort that Google said took two million hours of processing on thousands of Google Cloud machines. The project supported the development of NASA, the Landsat program of the US Geological Survey, the longest-running earth observation program in the world, the Copernicus program of the European Union and its sentinel satellites, and the technology behind Timelapse. Cooperated with CREATELab.

To explore time-lapse in Google Earth, users can enter anywhere in the search bar to see what’s happening, whether it’s a landmark or a neighborhood where they grew up. Google said it removed elements such as clouds and shadows from the image and calculated a single pixel every year since 1984 for every part of the globe. Eventually splice them into a time-lapse video.

For example, you can see the coast of Cape Cod slowly moving south, growing agriculture in the middle of the Sakaka desert in Saudi Arabia, and developing Songdo Beach, an artificial beach in Busan, South Korea.

Google Earth director Rebecca Moore said in a blog post Thursday that “visual evidence is impossible in words and opens up the heart of the debate in a way that cannot convey complex issues to everyone. You can do it. “

Google has also created a variety of guided tours through its storytelling platform, Voyager, focusing on some of the broader changes seen in the images.

The company said it wants governments, researchers, journalists, teachers and supporters to analyze image and identity trends and share the results.

“It’s a good idea to take the timelapse and share it with others, whether you’re surprised by the changes in the coastline, following the growth of a big city, or tracking deforestation.” Moore said. “Google Earth Timelapse is a tool that can zoom out and assess the health and well-being of our only home and can educate and inspire behavior.”

