The Agape Care Group has appointed Carry vanden Maagdenberg as Chief Technology Officer and Matt Winer as Chief Operating Officer.

Some banks retreated when Sanjeb Gupta was promoted from trader to Tycoon

(Bloomberg)-The company of British businessman Sanjeve Guptas seemed to be thriving until his main lender, Greensill Capital, collapsed last month. However, long before the collapse of Greensil, several banks had shut down the Guptas Liberty House Group’s commodity trading business, after fearing that the four banks recognized it as a bill of lading problem. Since 2016, we have ceased cooperation with the Guptus Commodity Trading Business. Bloomberg News has seen freight or other documents provided by Liberty to its owners, according to interviews with 18 people directly involved in the transaction, as well as internal communications. A shipping receipt that gives you the right to own. Banks include Sberbank PJSC, Macquarie Group Limited, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ICBC Standard Bank. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. also stopped working with Guptus companies around that time. In 2018, Sberbank sent a team to scrutinize the brightly colored containers piled up at the Port of Rotterdam, free to look for nickel-filled containers funded by the bank on its behalf. However, each time the investigator found one of the containers, two people involved in the problem found that the container was already empty. After checking about 10 of them, they gave up, people said. Sberbank confronted Gupta at a meeting a few weeks later. According to people, his company promised to repay about $ 100 million in debt, and at some point a certain discrepancy was found in documents and logistic data, and Sberbank stopped all operations with the company, the bank said. Said in an email. This issue has been resolved in a pre-trial form. Thanks to the existing control system, we were able to close all transactions in the spring of 2019 without any financial loss from these operations. The GFG Alliance, which consists of companies controlled by Gupta and his family, states that it includes Liberty. In a statement, the GFG Alliance issued an e-mail statement sent by a spokesman refuting the allegations of fraud. In 2019, an external legal adviser to Liberty Commodities Limited (LCL) conducted an internal investigation after being inquired about rumors of a double pledge. The investigation found no evidence to support the rumors, and LCL was not subject to further complaints or proceedings. Double pledges are the practice of improperly raising funds multiple times using the same collateral. According to a Bloomberg News presentation, several banks have abolished Guptas’ commodity trading division, and the GFG Alliance will eventually provide a loan to build up nearly $ 5 billion in debt to Lex Greensills trade finance companies by March 2021. Now depends on Greensill Capital. According to the presentation, Guptus’ commodity trading business alone has $ 1.04 billion in debt, of which $ 846 million is owed to Greensil. The GFG Alliance said in a statement that LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions. Reliance on Greensill is a natural consequence of the competitive nature of trade financial markets and has been extremely difficult for everyone except the largest commodity traders in recent years. Currently, Greensill has gone bankrupt and its German subsidiary has been charged with criminal charges. Regulators say the banking sector has found irregularities in the way it reserves assets related to the GFG Alliance, and Gupta is trying to find new funding. But it was hard. Credit Suisse Group AG, which became a major lender for Gupta companies by buying debt packaged by Greensil after Gupta sought financial supporters for weeks, went bankrupt last month with Liberty Commodities Limited. I drove in. In an interview with BBC Radio 4 and Sky News on April 1, Gupta said the action was meaningless and would file proceedings if necessary. From departure point to destination. From a banking perspective, this type of financing is generally considered low risk. If a trader is in financial difficulty, the bank can seize the collateral on the cargo and easily get the money back. This is true as long as the shipping documents used, such as the bill of lading, are accurate. ICBC Standard Bank stopped lending to the Libertys Commodity Trading Unit by early 2016 after discovering that it had presented the bank with what appeared to be a duplicate of the bill of lading. , According to two people who know the problem directly. The Federal Bank of Australia unplugged a loan to the Guptus trading business in the same year after the bank funded metal cargo for Liberty, but after a while another trader was directly involved by three people. Goldman Sachs, which had extended a credit line of about $ 20 million to Liberty to raise money for the nickel trade in late 2016, was warned of suspected paperwork problems before trading Guptas. We have stopped trading with the company. A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs, the Federal Bank of Australia and ICBC Standard Bank declined to comment. LCL, the GFG Alliance, mentioned Liberty Commodities Ltd in a statement. On the contrary, they receive considerable commercial benefits. By 2016, Liberty had become one of the world’s largest traders of nickel, according to an interview with Gupta of Metal Bulletin. Still, nickel Liberty containers can take an unusually long time to travel between Europe and Asia, rather than the usual voyage time of about a month, and voyages can take months, I anchored at a port on the way for several weeks at a time. Metal trader Red Kite Capital Management also cut off its relationship with Liberty, but did so because of discomfort with some deals, said Michael Farmer, founder of the company, which is also a member of the British House of Lords. .. House of Lords. Farmer, one of the world’s most famous metal traders, has been cautious in deciding to stop such transactions because it was difficult to understand the commercial perception of some cargo. Said. SteelGupta’s savior was born in Punjab, India, the son of a bicycle maker. He moved to the UK as a teenager, attended a boarding school, and founded Liberty House, a commodity trading business, in 1992 when he was an undergraduate student at Trinity College in Cambridge. He first became a hot topic in the UK when he bought a problematic steel mill in Newport, South Wales in 2013 and resumed production when many other steel mills were closed. He went on to buy another struggling steel mill and nicknamed him the Steel Savior. The GuptasGFG Alliance is not an integrated group, but a loose conglomerate of over 200 different entities. According to six ex-employees, threads common to both sides of his business were chronic cash shortages and strong pressure to find new ways to raise money. On the industrial side of the business, it meant buying assets one after another. Rapid succession, including unloved aluminum and steel mills in Yorkshire, England, Northern France and South Australia, and often borrowing from Greensill for the company’s own inventory, equipment and customer invoices. On the trading side of the business, it often meant nickel. Nickel, used as an alloying element in the manufacture of stainless steel, is one of the metals that can be delivered on the London Metal Exchange. That is, its price can be easily hedged and banks are usually willing to lend to nickel. Nickel is expensive, so you can keep your precious metal cache in a relatively small space on board. The commodity trading business has grown rapidly. Revenues for the 15 months to March 2019 increased from $ 1.67 billion in 2012 to $ 8.41 billion, according to an account at Liberty Commmodities Group Pte, Singapore’s trading holding company. DelayedDeliveryMacquarie was concerned about the paperwork that underpins some Liberty transactions. About four years ago, according to four people who were directly aware of what Bloomberg News saw and the written communication, in one case the bank noticed nickel that it should have received in Antwerp, according to shipping documents. According to them, they weren’t in the harbor. Liberty eventually delivered nickel to Macquarie, but people said it wasn’t the only Macquarie team to find inconsistencies in Liberty’s paperwork at another port, about two weeks later than stated in the paperwork. Said. , Bank executives burned Gupta and his best adjutant about the internal mechanics of the commodity trading business, three people said. Macquarie was dissatisfied with the explanation, and by mid-2017, people said the bank had decided to stop raising all funding for Liberty. A Macquarie spokesman declined to comment on the issue. The company turned to Sberbank. When that link also became sour, they became even more dependent on Greensill. Visit bloomberg.com for articles like this. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

