Chinese government is embracing competition in high-tech industry





The Chinese government is dismantling the breakwater that Big Tech in the United States was hiding to circumvent domestic regulations. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is worried about the size and power of tech companies, but is also worried about the size and power of Chinese companies in the U.S. and is aware that these companies are slowing down. .. Dissolve.

The argument just ran out of gas. In recent weeks, the Chinese government has strongly launched what American tech companies have been fighting for a long time in their home countries: market promotion, antitrust intervention, and innovation promotion for large companies strangling digital information.

De-Thai Counification

The Chinese government is working to limit the power of tech companies, as economists describe it as non-tycoonization. In December, the State Market Regulatory Authority began investigating Alibaba’s online shopping platform practices. It only took until the first week of April to conclude that company practices were hindering competition. As a result, tech giants were fined $ 2.8 billion and a message was sent to all Chinese companies.

Only one minute after the penalty was announced, the official Communist Party newspaper, the People’s Daily, announced the party’s position. Monopoly is the biggest enemy of the market economy. There is no contradiction between regulation under the law and support for development. Rather, they complement each other and reinforce each other.

A few days later, the Chinese government ordered a giant financial services company, Ant Group, to rebuild itself with what is called a remedial plan. The state newspaper Economic Daily explained that technology cannot be an excuse for platform companies to exceed legal, ethical and other revenues.

As for the discussions of big tech companies in the United States, they need to have an advantage in the domestic market to counter China’s monopoly. Mark Zuckerberg said the dissolution of Facebook would pave the way for Chinese tech companies to dominate, and read the headline of an interview warned by Facebook’s founder and CEO. [i]f We adopt the stance that we intended to clip these wings [American] In the case of businesses, there are many others that are willing to take the place of the work they were doing. They do not share the values ​​we have.

But China seems to be in wing clipping mode, and their tech companies are bowing accordingly. Alibaba responded to government action by saying that the penalties issued today helped warn and catalyze companies like us. This reflects the thoughtful and normative expectations of regulators for the development of the industry. The CEO of Ant Group praised the government’s scientific and practical spirit.

Competition with China Means China’s Innovation

The threat of Chinese domination in the digital arena is real. China remains a managed economy, using digital technology to promote ideology and expand its economic influence around the world. We have established the national goal of becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030.

But the myth advocated by Big Tech that monopoly is a way to protect the nation’s innovative future was revealed by the very Boogeyman, who is trying to scare us by big companies.

China’s vibrant technology community and its vast population embracing digital services is certainly a competitive threat to the United States. China’s competitive advantage is its ability to outperform the United States as 1.5 billion people can generate data and reuse it for other applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and new products and services.

The population is one-fifth that of China, so the United States cannot process China’s data collection in large quantities. The American solution must be to innovate China. There are two keys to such innovation: competition and access to the assets needed.

The competition starts at home

The solution to competition with China begins with competition in the United States. It is competition that drives innovation.

Tech companies are touting the idea that their size and position in the dominant market is a national competitive advantage that allows them to push the boundaries of innovation. But what kind of innovation is it? Corporate trustee liability is not in the national interest, but in the interests of shareholders. This means that returns to the company will come first. Innovation aims to increase shareholder value. If there is a benefit to the national interest, it is a secondary effect.

Companies with the highest potential for innovative expansion are smaller, innovation-focused companies with the kind of growth needed to compete with China. These are companies whose trustees are responsible for entrepreneurs pushing development boundaries rather than continuing market dominance.

The Chinese government seems to have embraced the benefits of the good old American competition and has swiftly implemented it. But in the United States, protecting domestic American competition and consumers remains an ongoing task that legislators, regulators, and courts have yet to resolve.

Competition has built the American economy. Competition drives innovation. Competition, competition, competition must be the policy of our country.

Open access to data assets

The Chinese have also adopted policies that recognize that innovation requires access to digital information. The Wall Street Journal described the government’s Ant Group behavior as curbing its monopoly behavior in the collection, management and use of consumer data.

In both China and the United States, dominant companies have gained their place by collecting and accumulating vast amounts of data. Not only does this data affect the algorithm, it also provides a continuous advantage by protecting the data from potential competitors.

In China’s planned economy, the solution to such data accumulation is to strengthen state ownership and control through a form of data nationalization. This is not the right path for the United States to follow. However, China’s focus on opening access to previously quarantined data underscores the key link between access to data and innovation. Anyone who controls access to the data assets needed for innovation can get new developments.

Thus, the dispute between China and the United States is becoming a dispute over the strangler figs of the data of dominant companies. China’s solution is to loosen the company’s grip on that data and make it more widely available. The nationalization of that data definitely benefits China’s surveillance nation, which is one of the reasons why the United States should not pursue such a policy. However, the lesson here is that the Internet has become possible by interconnecting heterogeneous networks to maximize efficiency. Similar types of interconnects are needed to maximize the innovations that can result from the application of data assets currently held by major digital platform companies.

Conversely, due to the actions of the Chinese government, Chinese are arguing against former Big Tech supporters. The United States should not adopt China-controlled national market surveillance policies, but domestic policies should be informed by China’s perception that competition and open data are the keys to innovation and competitiveness.

