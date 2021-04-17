Google Assistant driving mode gets international preview





Over the past few months, Google has gradually rolled out the ultimate alternative to the phone-based Android Auto experience. The initial preview of Assistant Driving Mode is now starting internationally.

The debut in the United States began at the end of last year and continued until the beginning of 2021. In particular, the currently available assistant driving modes exist within Google Maps to enhance your existing navigation experience. Starting with the dark gray bar at the bottom of the screen, the microphone is in the left corner and the app launcher opens in the right corner.

The last used app is displayed in the center, usually occupied by the last used media app. Tap to slide the media control up to play / pause and jump to the track, and click again to open the full-screen control for further “reference”.

The launcher uses a grid-rich interface to display apps that are compatible with Android Auto. There are also shortcuts to access the full screen pages of calls and messages that show frequent contacts and recent conversations.

This international announcement will provide driving modes for Google Assistant users in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, India and Singapore. It can be used on Android 9.0 and later devices with 4GB of RAM.

To enter driving mode, start moving to your destination on Google Maps and tap the popup to start. Alternatively, go to the assistant settings on your Android smartphone or “Google, open the assistant settings, then[交通機関]Select and[運転モード]Select to turn it on.

Google Assistant Details:

